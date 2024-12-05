The grand opening positions Tanishq as a landmark destination for luxury jewellery in the UAE, while reinforcing the brand’s legacy of trust, quality and exceptionally known experience and designs.

Dubai, UAE – Tanishq, India’s most trusted and iconic jewellery brand, is proud to announce the grand opening of its flagship boutique in the world-renowned Dubai Gold Souk Extension, Dubai. Spanning a remarkable 5,000 sq. ft., this cutting-edge store is the brand’s largest and most luxurious showroom in the UAE, offering an unparalleled selection of over 10,000 exquisite jewellery designs. With this flagship store, Tanishq reaffirms its position as a leader in premium jewellery and sets a new benchmark for luxury retail in Dubai.

Located in the heart of the City of Gold, this flagship store serves as Tanishq's thirteenth outlet in the GCC and is strategically designed to provide an extraordinary, immersive shopping experience. It brings to life the brand’s rich legacy of timeless craftsmanship, exceptional quality, and customer-centric service, while seamlessly blending traditional artistry with contemporary elegance.

Mr. Kuruvila Markose, CEO - International Business, Titan Company Limited, which owns Tanishq, stated, "The opening of our flagship boutique in Dubai is a significant milestone in our journey of growth and expansion. This world-class showroom not only reflects our commitment to delivering the finest jewellery but also reinforces our dedication to the UAE's dynamic and diverse market. With this new store, we are elevating the Tanishq experience and offering a new level of luxury and personalisation to our esteemed customers in the UAE and beyond."

Dubai's status as a global shopping capital, combined with its thriving tourism sector, has made it an ideal destination for Tanishq to introduce this flagship store. The city's affinity for luxury, high-quality craftsmanship, and tax-free shopping environment has made it the perfect market for premium jewellery. The influx of international visitors further enhances the demand for extraordinary designs that resonate with global tastes, and Tanishq is positioned perfectly to meet this demand.

The newly unveiled boutique offers an expansive collection of jewellery, ranging from everyday elegance to bespoke bridal creations. Designed with the finest craftsmanship, each piece reflects the artistry and expertise that Tanishq is known for. Whether it’s timeless gold designs, contemporary diamond jewellery, or custom-made bridal collections, the store is dedicated to delivering an experience that exceeds customer expectations.

"Our flagship boutique is not just a jewellery store – it’s a destination where customers can indulge in an unforgettable shopping journey," said Mr. Markose. "From the finest daily wear jewellery to intricately crafted bespoke bridal pieces, our collections cater to every need and occasion. Our customers can expect nothing less than the highest standards of luxury, craftsmanship, and personalized service."

With its expansive space, the boutique showcases a diverse range of jewellery, ensuring there is something for every taste. In line with Tanishq’s commitment to providing a highly personalized experience, the store also offers tailor-made services that allow customers to design one-of-a-kind pieces, ensuring their unique style is reflected in every creation.

Reflecting the multicultural fabric of Dubai, the Tanishq boutique employs a multilingual team from over 15 nationalities, fluent in more than 25 languages. This diversity ensures that each customer’s preferences and needs are understood, and that the Tanishq team can offer an inclusive, welcoming environment. Whether local residents or international visitors, Tanishq’s customer-focused approach guarantees a memorable shopping experience for everyone.

“At Tanishq, we believe in building lasting relationships with our customers," Mr. Markose continued. "It’s not just about jewellery – it’s about offering an exceptional, personalized service that caters to each individual’s needs. The trust and loyalty our customers place in us is a reflection of the experiences we provide, and we are proud to continue strengthening these bonds with our new flagship store."

With millions of visitors flocking to Dubai each year, the opening of Tanishq's flagship boutique in the iconic Dubai Gold Souk Extension is set to make a powerful statement in the luxury jewellery market. This landmark store not only strengthens Tanishq's position in the UAE but also adds to Dubai’s reputation as a premier destination for high-end jewellery.

As a forward-thinking brand with a vision for global expansion, Tanishq is poised to continue its leadership in the jewellery industry. The Dubai flagship marks a bold new chapter in the brand’s international growth, as it brings world-class jewellery, unmatched craftsmanship, and personalized service to a global audience.

About Tanishq:

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewellery is not just a product, but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 430+ stores in India present and has 15+ stores across UAE, Qatar, Oman, Singapore and USA.

