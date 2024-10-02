Recruitment Day on 12 October in Manama with vacancies for doctors, nurses, physical therapists, nutritionists, and administrative staff.

Amana Healthcare’s new facility in Al Jasra will replicate the successful patient care model of M42’s Amana Healthcare in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" has announced its collaboration with Amana Healthcare to attract top talent to Bahrain to deliver specialized rehabilitation and long-term care services for individuals with complex medical needs. This collaboration will create promising job opportunities for Bahrainis and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a growing hub for specialized healthcare services.

As part of this initiative, a Recruitment Day will take place on 12 October 2024 in Manama to recruit the Kingdom’s most skilled local professionals to join Amana Healthcare’s team. Qualified candidates may register online by 8 October at amanahealthcarebh.com for various positions including doctors, nurses, physical therapists, nutritionists, and administrative staff.

Tamkeen’s support for Amana Healthcare is aligned with its strategic priorities focused on economic impact under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment, career development opportunities for local talent in the private sector, and supporting private sector enterprises to be the engine of economic growth.

Commenting on the collaboration, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, said: "Tamkeen's support for Amana Healthcare is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to support the growing healthcare sector, which currently employs more than 15,800 Bahrainis across various roles and specialties. We are proud to collaborate with Amana Healthcare for its prominent role in providing integrated services and improving the quality of healthcare in line with the highest global standards."

Amana Healthcare, part of the M42 group, an Abu Dhabi-based tech-enabled global health powerhouse, will launch the new specialized facility in partnership with Mumtalakat in 2025. Amana Healthcare features state-of-the-art facilities and aims to reduce the pressure on hospitals caused by long-term medical patients.

Dr. Mohamed AlSaati, Acting CEO of M42 Bahrain and CEO of Amana Healthcare in Bahrain highlighted that bringing M42’s world-class tried and tested model for complex long-term and post-acute rehabilitation services to Bahrain for the first time, will positively impact local communities and create highly skilled jobs for Bahrainis. He said: “We’re committed to enhancing and transforming the healthcare infrastructure in Bahrain by hiring, training, and developing the very best Bahraini talent, including nurses, doctors, technicians, and support staff.”

It is worth mentioning that Tamkeen has previously announced the launch of the largest support bundle to train and employ national talent in the healthcare sector in collaboration with the Supreme Council of Health, aimed at developing and training more than 700 Bahraini professionals in the healthcare sector. This is part of Tamkeen's mandate to make Bahrainis the first choice for employment while also supporting private sector enterprises as the main driver of economic growth in the kingdom.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalised, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, part of the M42 group, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana Healthcare’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

