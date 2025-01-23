Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" announced its support for the wage increments of 31 Bahraini employees at ART Hotel & Resort through the Wage Increment Program, which aims to encourage enterprises to increase wages for Bahraini employees in the private sector while fostering clear pathways for their growth and career development.

This support aligns with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability, and supporting the development of the ecosystem surrounding the labor market and private sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid Al Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), stated:

“The hospitality sector is a key contributor to the national economy and employs over 30,000 individuals in various roles and specializations, and provides diverse opportunities for local talent. We continue to support businesses across all sectors and developmental stages that seek to provide employment and career development opportunities for Bahraini talent, positively contributing to shared developmental goals.”

In addition, Mr. Ramez Naama, General Manager of ART Hotel & Resort, commented:

“We are proud to support 31 Bahraini employees with expertise and competencies through Tamkeen’s support, which has significantly enhanced growth opportunities for local talent and strengthened institutional loyalty among our employees. More than 63% of Bahraini employees at ART Hotel & Resort have benefitted from the Wage Increment Program, and we remain committed to empowering Bahrainis to assume leadership and managerial positions.”

ART Hotel & Resort, located in Amwaj Islands, is one of Bahrain’s premier tourist destinations, catering to families and individuals. The resort features the largest private beach in Bahrain, swimming pools, international restaurants, and a luxurious health club, ensuring an exceptional guest experience. The hotel is committed to supporting national talent, with Bahrainis occupying a significant percentage of leadership and administrative roles, while focusing on their skill development in collaboration with Tamkeen’s various programs.

Tamkeen has launched a range of programs aimed at supporting the employment and career development of national talent, with the goal of making Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment and making the private sector the engine of economic growth in the Kingdom.

