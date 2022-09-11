The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) signed a strategic cooperation with Bahrain Polytechnic to train 100 Bahrainis in Swift and iOS App Development as part of the Apple iOS Program, providing the local market with a talent pool of native Swift developers, a highly sought-after skill in Bahrain and abroad. This initiative comes as part of Tamkeen’s plan to support the training and development of Bahraini talent in emerging tech skills to enhance their competitiveness locally and internationally.

The first cohort attending the training course will include 25 Bahraini students and is scheduled to start in October at “Bahrain Polytechnic”, home of the first Apple Authorized Training Center in Bahrain and the second in the region. The participants will learn mobile development based on Apple Swift Fundamentals and Data Collection. The course will be delivered by Apple certified trainers and will offer a professional certificate (Level 1 of the iOS App Development). At the end of the program the participants will get access to a one-month internship to apply the skills they learned during the training period.

Applications for the course will be through Bahrain Polytechnic’s website https://ios.polytechnic.bh, where registrations will be open until 25 September. Applicants do not require any programming experience, and they should attend an intensive morning program for seven days a week for a total of 9 weeks.

Commenting on this initiative, Ms. Maha Mofeez, Acting Chief Executive of The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) emphasized the importance of upskilling and reskilling Bahraini talent to prepare them for change, and ensure the private sector has access to high quality professionals that can support the growth and success of enterprises. She said: “We are committed to delivering greater impact for the Kingdom’s economy by fulfilling our role in the government-led economic recovery plan and through our support to all economic sectors while incentivizing high potential sectors that can drive innovation, productivity and sustainability in the national economy.”

She added: "Through this partnership with Bahrain Polytechnic we aim to prepare qualified Bahraini talent specialized in iOS development to keep up with the growing smart phone market and pave the way for them to get quality work opportunities and support their career development”

Bahrain Polytechnic CEO, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, welcomed this initiative from Tamkeen and commented: “We are delighted to partner with Tamkeen to offer this program that caters to the requirements of the local labor market and beyond. We look forward to equipping Bahrainis with the technical skills and knowledge required to enter the field of iOS development and achieve career growth within this industry.”

Earlier this year Tamkeen embarked on an organization-wide transformation initiative which resulted in the launch of 16 support programs with the aim of achieving greater economic impact in the national economy. Bahrainis can get support for this course through Tamkeen’s human capital support programs: Train Me, Train and Grow and Train and Place.