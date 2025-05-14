Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia — Terra Drone Arabia, the local arm of Terra Drone Corporation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing drone and geospatial solutions in the KSA and the wider Middle East region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inspection Technology and Quality Assurance National Institute (ITQAN) to introduce a structured, multi-level Drone Inspection Training Program aimed at developing a highly skilled Saudi workforce in drone operations and aerial inspection technologies.

The signing ceremony, held at ITQAN’s campus in Juaymah, Ras Tanura, marks a pivotal step in advancing Saudi Arabia’s industrial inspection capabilities through the integration of the latest drone technologies. This collaboration is also part of follow-ups to our MoU with Aramco to set the foundation for a dedicated training and capacity-building program tailored to the inspection needs in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s vast oil & gas, petrochemical, and energy sectors present a significant opportunity for the adoption of drone-based inspection solutions. These industries face increasing demands for efficient, safe, and data-driven asset monitoring. Around the world—and increasingly in the Kingdom—drones have demonstrated clear value by reducing inspection time, enhancing safety, and delivering high-quality data across complex environments.

However, the widespread deployment of drone technology is currently constrained by a limited pool of qualified drone operators and certified inspection professionals. Addressing this gap is the driving force behind this partnership. Together, both parties aim to build a nationally recognized training program that equips Saudi talent with the technical and regulatory expertise needed to lead in this emerging field, supporting both Vision 2030 and localization goals and the future of smart inspections in the Kingdom.

Under the MoU, ITQAN will host and operate the drone training programs, while Terra Drone Arabia will provide expert instructors, curriculum development, and industry-standard drones and software. The programs are tailored to meet the needs of sectors such as oil & gas, utilities, infrastructure & construction, petrochemical & refinery, marine & offshore, and renewable energy, and aim to produce job-ready professionals equipped to support critical national projects.

The training program developed with ITQAN consists of three short-course modules: Introductory Course to raise public awareness of drone applications in inspections, Licensing Prep Course to prepare participants for regulatory certification, and Inspection Extensive Course to equip trainees for real-world inspection tasks using drones. The joint training programs are set to launch in May this year, with additional courses to follow throughout 2025. Each program combines classroom instruction and hands-on field training, carefully designed to ensure compliance with Saudi regulations on drone operations, align with industry-specific applications, and adhere to international inspection standards.

This collaboration with ITQAN marks a strategic first step for Terra Drone Saudi Arabia in contributing to the growth of the drone industry in the Kingdom. It reflects our commitment to localizing advanced technologies, developing national talent, and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and broader economic diversification goals. Through this initiative, we aim to empower the next generation of drone professionals and play an active role in shaping a future-ready, innovation-driven industrial landscape in KSA.

About ITQAN Institute:

The Inspection Technology and Quality Assurance National Institute (ITQAN) is a state-of-the-art, independent, not-for-profit training institute located in Juaymah, Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. It was established through a strategic partnership between Saudi Aramco and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC). ITQAN aims to train and qualify young Saudis to meet market needs, contribute to community growth, help reduce unemployment, and support the Kingdom’s workforce and nationalization efforts.

About Terra Drone Arabia:

Terra Drone Arabia aims to be the premier provider of drone and geospatial solutions in the Middle East and Africa. With a mission to empower businesses through advanced technologies, Terra Drone Arabia offers a wide range of services, including land surveying, bathymetry, and data processing, among others. As part of Terra Drone Corporation, a globally recognized drone company, Terra Drone Arabia leverages its international presence and expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions across industries.