Amman: Jordan Capital and Investment Fund (JCIF) has announced the finalization of its acquisition of a 23.3% stake in Al Jazeera Agriculture; a fully integrated poultry processing company specializing in the production, processing, slaughter and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken products. This acquisition brings JCIF’s total investments to JOD 100 million across six Jordanian companies to date.

Established in 2001, Al Jazeera provides a wide range of products, including hatching eggs, day-old chicks, broiler chickens, animal feed, fresh and frozen chicken and value-added processed foods. The company owns a dedicated parent hatchery and one of the Kingdom’s largest slaughterhouses, with a total capacity of 10,000 birds per hour and an annual output of around 46,000 tons of chicken. Its main facilities are located in Al Mafraq, supported by 35 farms across Jordan.

During the signing ceremony marking the launch of the new partnership, JCIF Chairman, Hani Qadi, commented, “We are committed to supporting exceptional Jordanian entrepreneurs and investing in pioneering companies like Al Jazeera that demonstrate strong potential for growth and expansion, while contributing to job creation in Jordan. Our investment will equip Al Jazeera with the resources needed to expand its slaughterhouse capacity and build new broiler farms, generating 200 additional jobs and raising the company’s total workforce to over 1,500 employees.”

In turn, Al Jazeera Chairman, Omar Al Husseini, stated, “We are delighted to welcome JCIF as a strategic shareholder in our company. We look forward to fostering a meaningful partnership built on mutual trust, collaboration and shared ambition. JCIF brings institutional credibility, strategic insight and a proven track record of reliability that will be invaluable as we pursue our growth plans.”

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera CEO, Abdel Nasser Al Husseini, elaborated, “Through our consistent commitment to quality, Al Jazeera has nurtured strong relationships with local and regional customers, capturing around 20% of the local poultry market. Over 10% of our sales are exported to more than 7 countries, mainly Iraq and the GCC. With JCIF’s backing, we plan to further enhance Al Jazeera’s export channels.”

JCIF’s investment will be directed toward expanding Al Jazeera’s production capacity, improving cost efficiency and boosting profitability. JCIF CEO, Faris Sharaf, noted, “With a solid share of Jordan's poultry market, Al Jazeera is well-positioned to scale its operations. This investment will accelerate the company’s growth by strengthening its market position, increasing exports and expanding into neighboring countries. Establishing an early presence in the other markets will not only yield immediate benefits, but also position the company to seize long-term growth opportunities. This strategic approach allows the company to solidify its local presence while unlocking broader regional potential for continued growth.”

JCIF is a partnership of 16 Jordanian commercial and Islamic banks. It is the largest licensed private-sector investment fund in the Kingdom, with a capital commitment of JOD 275 million (USD 388 million). JCIF invests in pioneering companies with opportunities for growth, development and expansion by providing fresh capital to fuel employment and promote nationwide economic growth - with the aim of unleashing Jordan’s potential to build for the future. To date, JCIF has invested JOD 100 million (over USD 140 million) in six Jordanian companies spanning diverse sectors, such as food and agriculture, information technology, education and manufacturing.