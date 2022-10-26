The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” announced its support for the upcoming King Hamad American Mission Hospital, located in A’Ali. The announcement comes as part of Tamkeen’s strategy to support all sectors, while incentivizing high-potential sectors, which includes specialized healthcare, in line with national priorities and the economic recovery plan.

With support from Tamkeen, the hospital will employ around 200 Bahrainis in specialized healthcare fields, furthering the upskilling opportunities for Bahrainis, and creating high-value, sustainable jobs. The Hospital will continue to offer unique collaboration opportunities with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and the Children’s hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), which will help create an innovative healthcare hub. King Hamad AMH is also collaborating with Mayo Clinic in the United States, one of the top hospitals in the world, for establishing a Mayo network center in the region that will promote healthcare of the highest level and health tourism in Bahrain. Quality, patient experience, research and training will be at the core of this collaboration.

The Kingdom of Bahrain has the oldest hospitals in the region with the first hospital, the American Mission Hospital, established in 1903. King Hamad American Mission Hospital, the hospital’s fifth location in Bahrain, will also be the first eco-friendly, solar-run hospital in Bahrain with a world class IT infrastructure that will future-proof the building, making it a smart hospital. In addition, it will include a medical innovation hub through which local surgeons will be trained by a highly skilled medical team in the use of specific technologies in healthcare. Other facilities include single-roomed intensive care units, a fertility center, a 270-seat auditorium for training and lectures, and a special needs children’s development assessment and treatment center.

The private healthcare sector employs 2% of the total workforce and contributes 1.5% towards the Kingdom’s GDP. The expansion of healthcare facilities and new private healthcare clinics are in response to the growing population and rising need for specialized healthcare. In addition, the future of healthcare delivery is fundamentally evolving to become patient-centric, virtual, driven by data and analytics, and enabled by new medical technologies.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Khalid Al Bayat, Business Development Executive Director at the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” praised this collaboration stating “Our support for the King Hamad American Mission Hospital comes as part of our strategic direction to support all sectors while incentivizing high-potential sectors, which includes the rapidly evolving medical industry. This project will create hundreds of high-quality jobs for talented Bahrainis within the medical field and will position Bahrain as a hub that provides strong value-added and innovative medical services.”

The AMH Corporate CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Cheriyan expressed his gratitude towards Tamkeen’s support stating, “this new innovative project will further optimize the medical services provided to the Bahraini community, as well as boost Bahrain’s attractiveness as a medical tourism hub. We have seen our hospital grow from a small clinic in Manama Souq in 1895, becoming the first hospital in the region in 1902. We will continue to develop our offerings and services with this pioneering spirit in mind. We are delighted to work with all key partners within Team Bahrain to achieve this milestone project and are looking forward to continuing to work towards advancing the strategic objectives of the economic recovery plan”

It is worth mentioning that Tamkeen has supported the medical industry through various initiatives, as it has previously announced its support to the largest veterinary hospital in Bahrain “Barri’s Vet Hospital”, which enabled local talent gain exposure through the training and recruitment opportunities specifically in the Veterinary field through its various support programs. Tamkeen’s programs were developed following a series of consultation sessions with representatives from various sectors and thus cater to the market requirements in line with the direction of the national priorities and economic recovery plan.

-Ends-