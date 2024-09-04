The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" announced its support of more than 40 Bahraini employees at "Taha International” through the Wage Increment Program and the National Employment Program. This comes as part of Tamkeen's ongoing commitment to supporting Bahraini employees, enabling their career development, and investing in local talent to encourage their growth and development, thus positively impacting their productivity within private sector enterprises.

"Taha International” is a Bahraini company specialized in industrial services. The company applies unique patented technology developed by Bahraini and international experts in processing aluminum waste while reducing carbon emissions and is now being adopted by a number of aluminum smelters worldwide.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid Al-Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at Tamkeen, praised this cooperation with “Taha International”, stating: "Our support for Bahrainis at "Taha International” comes as a result of the enterprises’ commitment to develop and empower national competencies that will positively impact the growing industrial sector. The sector contributed 13% to the Kingdom’s GDP in 2023, making it the second-largest contributor among non-oil sectors in the national economy."

For his part, Mr. Ammar Awachi, Chief Executive Officer of Taha International, expressed his appreciation of the support provided by "Tamkeen", and the efforts put forward to invest in the development of Bahrainis, thereby reinforcing the private sector's role in national economic growth. He said, "Taha is proud of its ongoing partnership with "Tamkeen" to achieve the shared goals of upskilling local talent and enhancing their career development opportunities. We take pride in the high numbers of Bahrainization within our team, which was achieved due to the qualitative support programs offered by "Tamkeen"”.

Awachi added, "We also value Tamkeen's continuous support in developing our workforce, whether by refining their skills through specialized training or through wage increment support. Tamkeen plays a pivotal role in guiding and supporting the training of Bahraini talent, activating their potential, and increasing their ability to meet labor market needs to eventually secure promising job opportunities, which positively impacts the economy."

Tamkeen’s support is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.