Dubai, UAE – PROVEN 360, a fully integrated marketing consultancy in Saudi Arabia, has officially signed on Muir Textiles, a luxury textile brand with a 40-year heritage of craftsmanship and quality.

Adding Muir Textiles to its portfolio highlights PROVEN 360’s commitment to supporting heritage-driven, high-quality brands as they expand and thrive in new markets.

Commenting on the new client win, Leandra Meintjes, CEO, PROVEN 360 said, “This partnership represents a beautiful intersection of legacy and storytelling. We are proud to support Muir Textiles in introducing their rich heritage, design-forward textiles to the Middle East market.”

Over the last few years, Muir Textiles has become synonymous with timeless linen design. Known for their impeccable attention to detail, Muir controls every step of the process to ensure exceptional quality and authenticity.

“Partnering with PROVEN 360 marks an exciting new chapter for us. As we bring our heritage of craftsmanship and family tradition to the Middle East, we wanted a marketing partner who understands the importance of authenticity and storytelling,” said Lyritia Van Der Linde, Regional Director, Muir Textiles.

As Muir Textiles sets its sights on the UAE and the rest of the Middle East, PROVEN 360’s tailored marketing strategies will help weave its legacy into the fabric of the region’s luxury linen market.

Since 2022, PROVEN 360 has become one of the region’s most dynamic agencies, managing a portfolio of over 20 clients. The company has delivered strategic marketing services by utilizing the latest digital tools, which include content creation, digital advertising, social media management, brand identity development, graphic design, copywriting, and more. PROVEN 360 has also established itself as a trusted partner to help its clients strengthen their brand presence and provide end-to-end support in all their marketing efforts.

Muir Textiles offers an experience rooted in craftsmanship, sustainability, and integrity. With more than 30 years of expertise gained through working with specialist growers, artisans, and engineers, Muir curates refined textile collections for homes, hotels, and yachts.

- ENDS -

About PROVEN 360

PROVEN 360 is a dynamic force in the realm of marketing. It was established in 2022 and is part of PROVEN Arabia Holding, a Saudi-based powerhouse known for its global collaboration and expertise. PROVEN 360 creates marketing solutions that resonate, engage, deliver and utilize the latest technologies to bring brands to life. It is at the forefront of integrating AI into marketing strategies with cutting-edge technologies, enabling more targeted, efficient, and impactful campaigns.

For further information, please visit https://proven-360.com