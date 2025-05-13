Channel Factory, a global leader in brand suitability and performance for digital video advertising, showcased its advanced AI-driven solutions and thought leadership challenging conventional thinking around media efficiency, contextual relevance, and brand safety at the Marcus Evans event.

The event provided a significant platform for Channel Factory to underscore the vital role of AI-driven media strategies and tools in helping brands align messaging with contextually relevant content, enhance campaign impact, and protect brand integrity in a complex digital landscape.

Representing Channel Factory, which was the Silver Sponsor of the event, Sally Makarem, General Manager for the MENA region, Optiview, delivered a compelling presentation addressing one of the digital advertising industry’s most pressing issues: content misalignment. Backed by robust research and real-world case studies, this presentation revealed that on average, 28 per cent of digital video ad impressions are served alongside misaligned content, leading to significant inefficiencies and diluted brand impact.

Sally remarked: “In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, achieving brand alignment is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Our AI-driven solutions are designed to ensure that advertisers not only protect their brand image but also drive measurable performance improvements. We are pleased to have shared our insights at the Marcus Evans event, and we remain committed to helping marketers make smarter, safer media choices.”

During the event, Channel Factory also showcased its proprietary Content Strategy Analysis (CSA) tool, a tool that leverages AI to process vast video campaign data to reveal patterns in content behaviour, audience preferences, and contextual nuances.

To address the issue of content misalignment, the company also shed light on its advanced IQ Series, which features ViewIQ and ActivateIQ. By leveraging years of proprietary data and pre-bid AI capabilities, these cutting-edge tools enable advertisers to achieve unprecedented levels of contextual alignment, maximising advertising effectiveness and performance.

Channel Factory addressed another key challenge in the race for scale – the temptation to chase low CPMs and broad targeting. Though these tactics may appear cost-effective, they often conceal significant inefficiencies, leading to off-target impressions, underperforming placements, and increased exposure to unsafe content. In contrast, Channel Factory’s session highlighted that brand suitability is not merely a safety net but a powerful driver of strategic growth.

By harnessing the power of AI to understand sentiment, nuance, and context at scale, Channel Factory is helping brands drive better engagement, reduce media waste, and build lasting audience trust.

As part of its participation, Channel Factory offered attending brands a complimentary campaign analysis, underlining its commitment to improving digital video advertising outcomes through innovation, transparency, and accountability.