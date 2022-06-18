Following the strategic agreement with the world-renowned provider of cybersecurity training, SANS Institute, Tamkeen signed a strategic cooperation with Beyon Cyber to provide quality job and training opportunities for 20 Bahraini cybersecurity professionals where they will be able to utilize their acquired knowledge and skills into practice in a real work environment. The signing took place during ELEVATE, a major technology forum hosted by the Beyon Cyber entities, which took place recently at the Ritz Carlton.

This announcement is the first of more planned partnerships with key leaders in Bahrain’s private sector, designed with the purpose of providing the SANS cybersecurity graduates with quality training opportunities that can support their growth and development and enable them to build sustainable careers in a high-demand field. Cybersecurity professionals are currently among the most sought after in local and global job markets, hence the wide range of opportunities that will be available to Bahrainis attending the SANS Institute training courses.

On this occasion, His Excellency Husain Mohamed Rajab, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), emphasized Tamkeen’s commitment to empowering the national workforce to become competitive both locally and internationally in alignment with the leadership vision and the national economic recovery plan. He stated: “We are pleased to partner with Beyon Cyber to foster quality opportunities for Bahrainis and we will continue to develop active partnerships within the Kingdom’s ecosystem to cater to the growth requirements of both enterprises and individuals. Supporting training and employment for Bahrainis provides our national workforce with sustainable career paths and builds an accessible talent pool for enterprises to tap into and power their productivity and sustainability, fulfilling our mandate of achieving a more productive private sector that drives national economic growth”

Beyon Cyber is one of the key private cyber security organizations in Bahrain, and shared Tamkeen’s vision when it comes to empowering young Bahraini talent with the needed cyber security training. For his part, Beyon Cyber CEO Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Duaij Al Khalifa, said: “Tamkeen plays a vital role in the upskilling and development of Bahrainis to cater to the rapidly changing market demands and address growing skill gaps that challenge productivity and dynamism in enterprises. We strongly believe in the abilities of Bahraini talent and look forward to seeing them realize their full potential within our ranks.”

This agreement is aligned with Tamkeen’s recent strategic transformation that aims to drive greater economic impact. As part of the transformation, Tamkeen rolled out 16 programs designed to help enterprises and individuals reach their highest potential, as well as several strategic partnerships with local and world-leading organizations to maximize the impact of these programs. As the transformation journey continues, Tamkeen will build on this momentum and introduce more programs and initiatives in response to the market needs.

