The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" reaffirmed its continued regulatory efforts to ensure that the program support objectives are met, and to detect any violations or misuse of public funds. This is done through inspection visits for enterprises benefiting from employment and wage support programs, where the Tamkeen has conducted more than 4,300 inspection visits to beneficiaries of the employment and wage support programs since the launch of its enhanced programs bundle.

The updated inspection process includes implementing a new procedure with the Ministry of Labour for cases of unlawful dismissals, as well as continuous communication with beneficiaries of the employment and wage support programs during and after the support period. As a result, over 32,400 beneficiaries have been contacted. Tamkeen’s monitoring and follow-up operations revealed that the percentage of unlawful dismissal cases did not exceed 0.1% of the total beneficiaries contacted, while the number of violations related to individuals’ programs stands at 18.

Tamkeen addresses each violation based on its nature; administrative violations, such as non-compliance with support conditions and program policies at "Tamkeen" are dealt with according to the Fund’s violations regulations for suppliers and beneficiaries.

According to the violation regulations, 'Tamkeen' retains the right to reclaim the support funds or deny beneficiaries access to future support programs if the recipient was found in violation of the programs terms and conditions. Tamkeen can also refer cases to relevant authorities to take the necessary action in case of criminal suspicion such as ghost employment or wage manipulation. Tamkeen also retains the right to impose administrative penalties mentioned earlier upon receiving a decision from the relevant authorities.

The Labour Fund praised the efforts of the public in reporting violations using the designated channels, reflecting the community’s commitment and responsibility to safeguard public funds. Tamkeen emphasized the need to adhere to all terms and conditions detailed in the program support approvals and encouraged transparency in communicating with Tamkeen for any required clarification. In addition, Tamkeen emphasized the importance of cooperating with its representatives during inspection visits and providing accurate information and documents. This will enhance the efficiency of regulatory operations and ensure directing support to its beneficiaries.

Tamkeen has renewed its call for general public, both beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries of support programs, to report any violations or misconduct through designated channels. These include the dedicated whistleblowing hotline 17383383 or the email address report@tamkeen.bh.