This comes in alignment with the Kingdom’s celebrations for Bahraini Women’s Day

The program offers a unique training opportunity for Bahraini women in managerial positions to enhance their career development

Manama – The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the launch of the “Accelerating Women’s Leadership Program” in partnership with HEC Paris to empower Bahraini women with leadership skills. The launch of this program coincides with Bahrain's celebration of Bahraini Women’s Day, by the Supreme Council for Women under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. This year’s Bahraini Women’s Day celebration is held under the theme "Women, worthy partner in nation building", the same theme was carried by the National Strategy for the Advancement of Bahraini Women. This strategy was adopted during the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, marked by achievements spanning over 25 years.

The Kingdom of Bahrain took long strides in the advancement of Bahraini women as a result of nationwide efforts aimed at women empowerment under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and follow up of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Consort of His Majesty the King and President of Supreme Council for Women.

This program is part of the Executive Leadership Training Initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen). Set to launch in February 2025, the program will offer comprehensive training with the purpose of empowering Bahraini women with the skills required to take leadership positions Bahrain’s private sector. The program is aimed at Bahraini women aspiring to become trailblazers in their fields, reflecting Tamkeen’s commitment to creating an inclusive and progressive labor market that empowers women for pivotal and leadership roles in Bahrain’s workforce.

This program is offered in partnership with the world-leading business school HEC Paris. The program features a cutting-edge curriculum grounded in advanced research and best practices in leadership development. Participants will engage in sessions focused on navigating complex leadership landscapes, mastering influence and persuasion, enhancing problem-solving abilities, and embracing purpose-driven leadership.

This program aligns with Tamkeen's priorities as one of the key entities dedicated to advancing the role of Bahraini women and increasing their economic participation, in line with one of the main objectives Tamkeen was established to fulfill. Over the past years, Tamkeen has launched numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the participation of Bahraini women in the national economy, whether through entrepreneurship or by supporting their entry into the labor market and career development.

Bahraini women who fulfill the program eligibility criteria of working in a Mid-Level Executive position in the private sector, having 5 to 7 years of managerial experience and holding a bachelor’s degree in any field can apply through the link available on Tamkeen’s channels by 14 December 2024.