The program provides training opportunities for Bahrainis, offering two tracks tailored for mid-level management and executive management currently employed in the private sector.

Manama: The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the opening of applications for the Leadership Skills Program, delivered in collaboration with EMIC Training, a Bahrain-based professional and academic training institute under the ELM Education Fund, part of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, and Harvard Business Corporate Learning.

This program is part of the Executive Leadership Training Initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen). The initiative aims to provide high-quality opportunities for Bahraini talent to enhance their leadership capabilities.

The program will provide training opportunities for Bahrainis through two tracks designed for leaders currently employed in the private sector at mid-level and executive levels, with each track tailored to meet the specific needs of its participants. The track for mid-level managers will focus on equipping them with essential management and influence skills, such as effective communication, strategies for motivating and developing their employees, and productivity-enhancing management techniques. The track for executive-level managers will deliver training on the top ten leadership competencies aligned with the Kingdom’s vision, including communication and influence, resilience and agility in responding to challenges, leveraging digital transformation, and more.

Commenting on this initiative, Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), emphasized Tamkeen's commitment to providing high-quality opportunities for Bahraini talent to achieve its ultimate goal of positioning Bahrainis as the preferred choice for employment in the job market. She also expressed her pride in the capabilities of Bahraini professionals who continue to make a remarkable impact across various private sector institutions in the Kingdom. She highlighted the importance of supporting these talents to reach their full potential through training and professional development opportunities, stating:

"Our collaboration with EMIC Training and Harvard Business Corporate Learning enables us to offer a program designed by global experts specifically to support Bahrainis in leadership and executive roles. This program aims to equip them with the necessary skills for career growth and advancement into higher positions, aligning with our goals to enhance the professional development of Bahrainis in the labor market."

Mr. Marwan Mattar, Managing Director of EMIC Training, highlighted Tamkeen’s pivotal role since its establishment in supporting the private sector and positioning Bahrainis as the first choice in the labor market. He praised Tamkeen’s significant progress in both strategy and execution, aligning with the evolving needs of the labor market, ensuring the competitiveness of Bahraini talent, and supporting the national economy within the framework of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

Mr. Marwan Mattar expressed pride in EMIC’s longstanding role as a key partner in supporting Tamkeen’s vision and objectives. He emphasized the institute’s contributions through various programs, courses, and initiatives that have helped achieve these goals. He also highlighted EMIC’s ongoing commitment to excellence by establishing global partnerships with renowned educational and training institutions. This approach is part of EMIC’s dedication to delivering specialized development and training services, particularly for Bahraini professionals in senior leadership roles.

This program comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

Bahrainis who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in joining the program can apply through the Emic Institute website at www.emictraining.com/programs before 10th December 2024.