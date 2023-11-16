Tamkeen's executive management visited the National Motor Company. The visit showcased Tamkeen’s enhanced employment, career development and enterprise support programs. This was part of a series of initiatives aimed at fostering partnerships with private sector enterprises across various sectors. This comes as part of Tamkeen’s continuous efforts to proactively engage with key labor market players and keep them informed of Tamkeen’s latest programs, and ways of maximizing the impact of these programs and creating quality employment opportunities and supporting the career development of nationals in the private sector.

