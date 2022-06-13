The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the first group of leading global companies that will participate in the Global Ready Talent program, which included 12 companies that will train over 60 Bahrainis in their headquarters around the world. This program will help develop the skills and expertise of Bahraini talent, further driving their career growth and helping them reach leadership positions in the future, as well as enhancing their competitiveness both locally and internationally.

The first group of global companies includes: Amazon Web Services (AWS), SAP, Nortal, Citi, Standard Chartered Bank, Investcorp, DHL, Arla Foods, Fives Group, Seapeak, GC Labs, and Bluewater Bio. The training opportunities will focus on professional and technical skills to provide Bahrainis with practical work experience across a range of emerging and high potential sectors.

H.E. Husain Mohamed Rajab, the Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), commented on the announcement saying, “the Global Ready Talent Program was designed in collaboration with global multinational companies with the objective of creating opportunities for local talent so that they can obtain global experiences and develop their skills, thus helping them progress in their careers locally and internationally”.

H.E. added, “we encourage Bahraini talent to expand the scope of their experiences by looking at training opportunities, and by working within high-potential global sectors, to enhance their capabilities and then share their knowledge and experience locally, which will contribute to the growth and development of the national economy.”

The Kingdom of Bahrain is known for having the MENA region’s top talent pool across all economic sectors and fields, along with the government’s commitment to continuous growth and development. Thus, Bahrain ranked second in MENA in the World Bank Human Capital Index 2020, a testament to Bahrain’s commitment to nurturing and developing its human capital through various government-led initiatives.

These companies represent the first group within the Global Ready Talent program, and Tamkeen will continue to identify more valuable opportunities for talented and high-skilled Bahrainis by adding more world-leading multinational companies. This program is also part of Tamkeen’s initiatives to encourage individuals and employees within enterprises to explore high potential international opportunities in order to grow and develop.

This program is part of the 16 programs launched by Tamkeen earlier this year as part of its strategic transformation which focuses on driving increased and sustainable impact for the national economy and serves Tamkeen’s role in the implementation of the government-led economic recovery plan, which includes pillars focused on upskilling local talent and creating jobs for locals, as well as on supporting all economic sectors, with a focus on incentivizing high-potential sectors.

