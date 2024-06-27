StartUp Bahrain, the leading platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain, supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), recently hosted its highly anticipated StartUp Bahrain Pitch series. The event was organized in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, including the Ministry of Industry & Commerce, Bahrain Economic Development Board, and Bahrain Development Bank (BDB). This edition featured a keynote speech by Mohammed Al Aali who discussed the four pillars of investment that incentivize an investor to select a startup to invest in.

The event highlighted four Bahraini startups showcasing their innovative ideas to a panel of experienced local and regional judges, including: Dr. Jonathan Doerr, Partner at Antler; Saif Almaamari، Venture Capitalist and Startup Mentor at Omantel; Ivo Detelinov, General Partner at Oryx Fund; and Mohammed Al Aali, Managing Director at United Enterprises.

Exhibiting great potential for growth and success through their pitches, the startups included were: Daleel, a financial marketplace that helps individuals find the best financial products and aids financial partners in acquiring new customers and gaining insights; Qeta’at, a comprehensive e-commerce platform focused on urban development sectors, specifically real estate, construction and industrial sectors, offering related products and services.; Takhlees, a one-stop platform mobile app for all clearance needs, simplifying administrative tasks with seamless online or offline access and document pickup and delivery; and Parcel, a fully digital delivery solution for homes and small businesses, serving over 500,000 customers and becoming Bahrain's leading delivery provider.

After a meticulous evaluation of the startups, the panel of judges announced Daleel as the first place winner, and Parcel as the second place winner. Reflecting on their remarkable win, the Daleel team expressed great pride in this achievement which was made possible through this unique opportunity to present their startup on a national scale and in front of investors and entrepreneurship experts.

