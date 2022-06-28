Al Wazzan: We manage our projects with a professional mindset to achieve international quality standards, and our strategic partnerships target the highest level of innovation and sustainability.

Alaa Anwar: The project represents an innovative architectural imprint by applying qualified international standards in commercial and administrative development projects to meet all needs and aspirations.

Development and Engineering Consultants Co (TAMEER), one of the leading real estate development companies, announced the signing of strategic partnership contracts with 9 of the most prominent consulting offices in Egypt and the world as a major step to start managing, implementing, and marketing the Urban Business Lane "UBL" project.

The UBL project is one of the largest investment business districts in the New Cairo area with an estimated area of more than 55,000 square meters. It employs a modern vision and an innovative philosophy, which represents a qualitative leap in the concepts of commercial and administrative development projects to keep pace with the developments that Egypt is currently witnessing at all levels.

The signing comes within the framework of Tameer's strategy to provide the best models of innovative real estate projects due to its keenness to meet the aspirations of clients, major companies, investors, and entrepreneurs who envision a sustainable future and are looking for integrated workplaces.

The UBL project is unique with its many advantages as the project provides a variety of spaces that suit all companies, whether large, medium, or small. In addition, UBL has employed a modern design approach based on cutting-edge philosophy that allows individuals to work outside the traditional office space. The use of common areas is highly emphasized in the design and the project is built around a central garden with an area of 60,000 Square meters.

Saad Al Wazzan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Tameer said that the company manages the UBL project in a distinguished professional manner, especially as it comes within the framework of the company's strategy to provide innovative and modern administrative and commercial solutions, which provide customers with safe investment opportunities and environmentally friendly design specifications for relevant communities to enjoy the highest standards of quality.

"We have selected the best local and international consultants and companies to work with to design the project and supervise its implementation. The project’s design is inspired by the latest future construction standards that make it an entertaining and practical destination, in line with the building philosophy that the company follows to meet all needs," he continued.

Alaa Anwar, the company’s Chief Development Officer, revealed that the list of the companies who are working on the project includes JLL, the leading company in project management and quality assurance, explaining that JLL will act as a project manager to manage and review the design and supervise the site during the construction phase.

Anwar also mentioned that among the companies chosen is ACE (Arab Consulting Engineers Company "Muharram Bakhoum") which is distinguished by its technical capabilities and long experience. ACE will act as a multidisciplinary consultant and will oversee the multidisciplinary engineering design for UBL as well as the infrastructure and central park design. They will also be responsible for the site coordination and supervision of the project.

In addition, he stated that Architecture Studio, a well-known French architecture firm that is renowned for their design of the Arab World Institute in Paris, was selected as the main architect for the project and will be responsible for the distinctive and innovative architectural design concept of the UBL project.

Tameer also selected Kout Capital to serve as the investment manager for the project, in addition to Solidere International, a pioneer in the field of master planning and creating urban destinations to be responsible for developing the main concept and vision of UrbanWalk that responds to market demands and expected target groups.

Furthermore, the company also contracted GILLESPIES, a UK landscape design firm with various award-winning public space and landscape designs. GILLESPIES will be in charge of the coordination and design of the central park, which is expected to be a major attraction of the UrbanWalk project.

Tameer also chose Colliers and Coldwell Banker for their great experience and capabilities in real estate consultancy, valuation and pricing of land. Through these choices, Tameer offers an exemplary image of integrated work in one of Egypt's largest investment business districts.

Ayman Sami, Regional Director of JLL expressed his pride with working with Tameer, one of the leading companies in real estate development and cooperation in implementing the UBL project.

"I am sure UBL will leave an innovative architectural and construction imprint that meets the needs and aspirations of corporate clients, investors and entrepreneurs”, he said.

He noted that the company would provide an integrated set of activities that will ensure the implementation of the project to the fullest image, to represent a qualitative leap in the concept of business districts not only in Egypt but In the Middle East; especially as the project applies well-known international standards in commercial and administrative development projects.

For his part, the Head of the Commercial Sector at Development & Engineering Consultants, Mohammad Younis, said that the project is one of the distinguished business investment districts as it offers an ideal mixture that combines the work environment that creates the right balance between work and life that we are all looking for. He mentioned that the UBL project is located in a distinguished location at the heart of New Cairo, next to the "Azad" project, one of the company's distinguished projects. He explained that UBL is also well-located near the American University in Cairo, 20 minutes away from the New Administrative Capital, and 15 minutes away from Cairo International Airport.

Younis revealed that Tameer had obtained the ministerial decision on the "UBL" project. He revealed that the first phase would be launched by early this month and delivered after three years, with payment systems of up to 7 years. He emphasized that the total administrative areas in the first phase would be 66,000 square meters, with areas starting from 75 square meters. He continued that the total commercial spaces would reach 16,000 square meters. It also contains parking spaces for 3,000 cars to suit different business and corporate sector needs.

It is worth mentioning that Tameer is one of the leading companies in real estate development. It has been operating in the Egyptian market since 1954, and since that date, the company has implemented and delivered more than 27,000 residential and commercial units.

Tameer has planned and implemented dozens of projects that represent landmarks in Egypt, including the new Maadi neighborhood, the Maamoura district in Alexandria, Maryland housing in Heliopolis, Al-Shams Club in Heliopolis, Masaken Sheraton in Heliopolis, the embassy district in Nasr City, Al Ahly Club Social Building in Gezira, Le Meridien Hotel in Garden City, Helnan Palestine Hotel in Alexandria, Oberoi Hotel in Aswan, Ministry of Industry Building in Garden City, and the State Council Building in Giza. These are in addition to dozens of buildings and urban projects which are considered iconic real estate schemes in Egypt.

The company's latest projects include the Azad residential development in the Fifth Settlement which is adjacent to the American University in Cairo that was completed and delivered last year; as well as the Azad Views project, the Business Lounge project, and the Diar 2 project behind the Mall of Arabia in the 6th of October area.