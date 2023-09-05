Dubai, UAE – Located in the plush neighborhood of Dubai Marina, Tamani Marina Hotel, a family-friendly destination, proudly announces the launch of its ambitious sustainability program aimed at fostering environmental responsibility and awareness among families and children. With an unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society, The Hotel has been diligently working towards implementing this program since its inception, aligning its efforts with the UAE's sustainability goals.

The importance of sustainability in today's world cannot be understated, especially when it comes to the well-being of our future generations. As part of its ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable and eco-conscious environment, the hotel has initiated this comprehensive program that focuses on education, engagement, and action.

Walid Al Awa, General Manager of TAMANI Marina Hotel, comments, "Our responsibility extends beyond providing exceptional hospitality; we have a duty to nurture a greener planet for generations to come. By introducing this sustainability program, we aim to not only raise awareness about environmental issues but also actively involve our guests, especially the younger ones, in adopting sustainable practices."

This sustainability program encompasses a wide range of initiatives, including waste reduction and recycling campaigns, energy-efficient practices, locally sourced and organic dining options, and educational workshops. These efforts are a testament to the hotel's dedication to not only minimizing its carbon footprint but also educating its guests about the positive impact of their choices.

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation, Tamani Marina Hotel's program serves as a prime example of private sector collaboration to meet national goals. The hotel's endeavors are in harmony with the UAE Vision 2021, which emphasizes sustainable development across various sectors, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future.

By taking proactive steps towards sustainability, Tamani Hotel Marina aims to inspire guests, families, and children to make conscious choices that support a healthier planet. The hotel invites all stakeholders to join hands in this noble endeavor and be a part of the journey towards a greener, more sustainable future.

For reservations, please call +971 4 318 3888 or email sales@tamanimarina.ae

-Ends-

