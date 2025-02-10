Riyadh, KSA: Tally Solutions, a leading international technology company providing comprehensive business management software for small and medium businesses, will showcase its flagship product, TallyPrime, at LEAP 2025. Designed specifically for businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), TallyPrime offers localized solutions, comprehensive e-invoicing capabilities, and a fully multilingual experience, enabling effortless Arabic-English switching and simultaneous working in both languages.

Visitors can experience a live demo and explore the product’s capabilities from February 9 to 12 at Hall 3, Booth C120 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham. Under the theme "Perfectly Simple," TallyPrime redefines how SMEs manage accounting, inventory, and compliance, ensuring agility, efficiency, and security in their operations.

Vikas Panchal, General Manager – Middle East, Tally Solutions, stated, "At Tally, we are committed to empowering Saudi SMEs with simplified, technology-driven business solutions that foster their growth. As businesses navigate the evolving financial and compliance landscape, TallyPrime provides a seamless, efficient, and fully compliant platform designed to support their journey. In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we are dedicated to driving digital transformation and financial transparency across the SME sector. LEAP 2025 is an excellent opportunity for us to engage with the SME community and showcase how TallyPrime enables businesses to embrace digitalization while staying ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

TallyPrime’s multilingual interface ensures users can seamlessly view and manage vouchers, generate and print invoices, and produce reports in their preferred language simultaneously. This consistent and intuitive bilingual experience enhances usability and boosts efficiency for businesses operating in a dual-language environment.

TallyPrime is ZATCA-accredited, making it a fully compliant and trusted e-invoicing solution specifically designed for businesses in KSA. The advanced e-invoicing software enables users to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements in a convenient and seamless manner. Beyond e-invoicing, Tally’s feature-rich solutions integrate accounting, invoicing, and inventory management, allowing businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity.

With a strong presence in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam—serving over 7,000 businesses—Tally Solutions continues to expand its footprint by forging strategic partnerships with government bodies and key industry associations. The company remains committed to equipping SMEs with simplified business management solutions, ensuring seamless compliance with KSA’s evolving financial regulations.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 70,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.5 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.