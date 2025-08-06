UAE – Tally Solutions, a leading international business management software provider, recently hosted the first edition of FinTAXtic1000, an upskilling initiative to train 1,000 finance professionals across the UAE. Organized in partnership with Al Wafaa Group and FintEdu, the free workshop series equips Chartered Accountants, finance professionals, and job seekers with practical skills in UAE Corporate Tax compliance, technology adoption, and career advancement, reinforcing Tally’s commitment to supporting the region’s finance and business community.

Tally Solutions offered hands-on TallyPrime training to demonstrate how simple automation streamlines compliance, with FintEdu curating the curriculum and Al Wafaa leading employability and digital readiness sessions. The inaugural workshop drew 120 participants and 7,000+ online views across AlWafaa’s social media platforms, reflecting strong demand for accessible, targeted finance upskilling in the UAE. The event attracted a diverse audience eager to upskill, with participants raising industry-specific queries that highlighted both their enthusiasm and the clear demand for focused learning platforms.

Elaborating on the initiative, Vikas Panchal, General Manager - MENA, Tally Solutions said “FinTAXtic1000 reflects our commitment to strengthening the very ecosystem we’ve proudly served for over a decade. In line with the UAE government’s efforts to educate SMEs and professionals on taxation and compliance, this initiative is our way of contributing to that mission. As the SME sector navigates rapid regulatory and technological shifts, FinTAXtic1000 equips professionals—whether entering the workforce or advancing in their careers—with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to stay ahead and thrive in a dynamic business landscape.”

The event put a strong spotlight on UAE Corporate Tax, technology adoption, and career readiness, featuring expert-led sessions designed to empower professionals and businesses alike. CA Rajiv Hira, Founding Partner at FintEdu, shared actionable insights on mastering UAE Corporate Tax, while Muneer AlWafaa, Founder & CEO of Al Wafaa Group Dubai, discussed how AI can be leveraged for career growth in a rapidly evolving landscape. Adding a practical perspective, PraveenKumar S, Product Expert, Tally Solutions, highlighted how TallyPrime simplifies compliance and supports businesses in staying future-ready.

As the UAE’s SME sector grows, so does the demand for finance professionals with practical tax expertise and strong business acumen. Initiatives like FinTAXtic1000 bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world requirements, delivering free, high-impact sessions that empower finance job seekers and professionals to advance their careers while strengthening the region’s SME ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Tally and its partners will expand both physical and online sessions to reach even more professionals, staying on course to train over 1,000 participants through the campaign. Registration for the next FinTAXtic1000 workshop will open soon, and interested professionals are encouraged to follow Tally UAE channels for updates.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 70,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.5 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.