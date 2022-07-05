The pilot, which started on 1st July, will test the performance of electric bikes in real-world delivery scenarios

MOU reflects talabat’s commitment and ambition towards building a more sustainable delivery ecosystem

talabat believes Electric vehicles have massive potential to redefine the last-mile delivery industry

Dubai, UAE: talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform, and Motoboy Delivery Services (Motoboy), the UAE’s first and only RTA-approved sustainable electric bike logistics solutions provider, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pilot electric delivery bikes in Dubai. The pilot, which started on Friday 1st of July, will test the performance of electric bikes in real-world delivery scenarios.

Through the MOU and initial pilot, talabat is exploring alternative delivery solutions, highlighting its commitment and ambition towards a more sustainable ecosystem for the MENA region. The pilot also builds on talabat’s commitment to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, promoting dynamic economic growth alongside positive environmental impact.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at talabat UAE commented: “As the UAE continues to see an increased demand for convenience and reliance on delivery, our responsibility to the region is to drive positive change for the communities that we operate in. Our collaboration with Motoboy is a good first step, as we explore sustainable modes of delivery, however we understand that we have a long journey ahead to create a more sustainable delivery ecosystem. We’re optimistic about the massive potential that electric vehicles have to redefine the last-mile delivery industry. ”

Farid Dallal, Chief Executive Officer at Motoboy added: “At Motoboy, we aim to offer environmentally-friendly and affordable delivery services that support the UAE’s vision to build a sustainable infrastructure, with the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. By using electric bikes, we are also contributing in the long-run to Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy. We are honored to embark on this journey with a leading name like talabat as we work closely to harness innovation to promote sustainability and transition to a green economy.”

In recent years, talabat has increased its sustainability initiatives. Earlier in 2022, the company participated as founding partner in the Dubai Can sustainability initiative with 20 water refill stations across Dubai to provide its riders and the community with access to free, chilled water and reduce the use of single-use plastic. In July 2021, talabat announced the launch of its Sustainable Packaging Program pilot in the UAE, aimed at reducing plastic waste and carbon emissions.