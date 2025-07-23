Kuwait: As part of its annual summer campaign for riders, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, is bringing back its rest stop initiative, with four strategically located, air-conditioned buses across Kuwait. This initiative aligns with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy and commitment to providing riders with a safe working environment where their health and wellbeing remains the top priority, especially during summertime.

Building on the initiative’s success for four consecutive years, talabat continues to extend its welcome this year to all riders across Kuwait. Including those from outside its network, to rest and replenish at any of its bus stop rest areas. These stations are well-equipped with comfortable seating, water, and first-aid essentials, reinforcing talabat’s role in promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all.

Commenting on the revival of the initiative, Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, said: “Our role in the communities we serve extends beyond delivery. We are invested in the wellbeing of every individual who contributes to keeping our ecosystem running, starting with the riders. These rest stations, launched as part of our summer campaign for the fourth year in a row, reflect our continued efforts to ensure safe and comfortable working conditions for riders all year long.”

He added: “As part of our day to day operation, which is powered by a wide network of riders, logistics partners, and support teams, we remain deeply aware of the unique challenges they face on the ground every day. This understanding drives us to provide meaningful support that responds to the nature of their work, with a strong focus on health, wellbeing and improving the overall work environment.”

Although talabat riders are hired through logistics partners, Al-Ghanim confirmed that the talabat remains responsible for ensuring they receive insurance coverage, summer kits, and regular access to road safety workshops and health screenings. He emphasized that riders are core contributors to the reliable, high-quality service that talabat delivers to its customers, and as such, remain a top priority within the company’s wellbeing efforts.

It’s worth noting that the fully equipped rest station initiative rolled out across Kuwait is just one of several efforts talabat has launched during the summer to support rider wellbeing and promote safer, more comfortable working conditions on the road. Through initiatives like these, talabat continues to lead by example, demonstrating how companies can adopt a people-first approach rooted in long-term commitment to those at the heart of the delivery ecosystem.