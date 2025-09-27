Kuwait: In continued efforts to support Kuwaiti youth and inspire the future generation of technology market leaders, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, delivered an insightful session to welcome the third and final cohort of Academy X’s 2025 edition. This session was delivered as part of talabat’s ongoing strategic sponsorship of Academy X – Kuwait’s largest women’s empowerment initiative in the tech and entrepreneurship industry, led by CODED Academy – which reflects the company’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development and supports broader national objectives, including the goals of Kuwait Vision 2035.

Designed to meet the needs of the program participants, the session was presented by Salma Hassan, Manager – People Operations at talabat, who shared valuable insights about the technology landscape, the professional opportunities it offers, the new roles expected to emerge in the near future, and how to enter and thrive in this fast-paced, ever-evolving industry. Using her insider perspective, Ms. Salma elaborated on the values and qualities of leading tech companies, such as talabat, highlighting the people-first culture that adopts an innovative and inclusive approach to developing employees professionally and personally.

“At talabat, we believe that the future begins today and that equipping our youth with vital knowledge and skills is essential for driving innovation and contributing to the development of the local digital economy,” said Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait. “We are very proud to have been part of the Academy X experience as strategic sponsors since its launch, and we are eager to continue supporting CODED and all the brilliant young women who participate in the program. Judging by the amount of creative energy and thirst for innovation that the Academy X cohort exhibited during our session, we have no doubt that Kuwait will soon have a generation of female tech leaders who will reshape the industry and influence positive change across their communities.”

On his part, Hashim Behbehani, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of CODED Academy, said: “As we welcome the third and final cohort for this year’s edition of Academy X, we cannot but express our sincere gratitude for the talabat team, who continue to enrich participants’ Academy X journey with knowledge, insight, expertise, and inspiration. By collaborating in empowering Kuwait’s young women in STEM, we aim to create a future of inclusive tech innovation where all voices are heard, and different ideas integrate to push the boundaries of tech-powered solutions.”

Following the success of the first two cohorts, this round welcomed more than 150 participants, ages 14-18. Throughout the program, they will be introduced to knowledge and skills that are core to today’s tech industry, including leadership and soft skills, foundations of entrepreneurship, as well as the latest artificial intelligence (AI) tools, app and web development, and user interface and user experience design (UI/UX). At the end of their Academy X journey, participants will be tasked with applying their newly acquired knowledge and skills and presenting an innovative tech solution to a real-life problem of their choosing.

Academy X, sponsored by talabat, has served as a prominent platform and committed enabler for Kuwaiti youth to gain new knowledge and hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and technology. The program allowed students to participate in workshops, competitions, and field visits, as well as engage with partners from various sectors and gain insights into Kuwait’s burgeoning tech industry, broadening their understanding of its growing potential and role in shaping the future.