Kuwait: In an effort to equip Kuwait’s next generation with practical technology skills and real-world industry exposure, talabat, the MENA region’s leading on-demand online ordering platform, has launched Next Tech Gen (NTG), a long-term knowledge-sharing program.

Through structured monthly visits to universities, schools, and academies, talabat leaders and experts will share hands-on insights across key tech-driven functions, including product and data, logistics and operations, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, digital platforms, strategy, and marketing.

The program kicked off in collaboration with CODED, the first coding bootcamp and tech academy in the MENA region, with an interactive workshop on data and product development, including application building. Held at CODED’s offices, the session welcomed 70 participants, primarily undergraduate students, bootcamp graduates, and professionals transitioning into tech careers.

“Technology’s true impact comes from investing in people,” said Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Corporate Affairs at talabat Kuwait. “Through Next Tech Gen, we’re sharing our experience and expertise to help young talent build meaningful careers in tech. It’s worth noting that talabat itself started as a homegrown idea, and we hope this initiative inspires the next generation of innovators to create solutions that shape Kuwait’s digital future.”

Hashim Behbehani, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of CODED, added: “We are delighted to be taking part in talabat’s Next Tech Gen program, which raises the benchmark for technology training in the market and prepares Kuwait’s youth for utilizing the latest technologies in line with their communities’ needs and the global standards. With the momentous advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and other data driven technologies, technology training would be incomplete without adequate knowledge of the right tools to collect, evaluate, and process data as a prerequisite to developing new digital solutions and training existing technologies.”

The NTG session featured expert talks delivered by talabat leaders as well as real case studies, followed by an interactive discussion.

This initiative supports Kuwait Vision 2035 by fostering local digital capabilities and empowering national talent to lead the country’s growing tech ecosystem. It also builds on talabat’s broader efforts in Kuwait, including sponsoring Academy X, CODED’s women’s empowerment program and hosting regular school and university visits at its headquarters.