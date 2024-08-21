Kuwait – In a testament to its dedication to empowering youth and women in the technology and entrepreneurship sectors,talabat, the leading technology company in the region, hosted a group of female students from Academy X for an exclusive visit to its headquarters in Kuwait.

talabat continues to strengthen its partnership with Coded through the Academy X initiative, which began last March. This commitment is demonstrated by organizing this field trip, offering students valuable hands-on training in the technology sector.

This initiative is also part of talabat’s ongoing efforts to mentor and support the next generation of leaders in technology and entrepreneurship. Academy X , a non-profit initiative, focuses on empowering Kuwaiti girls aged 14-18 to become future leaders in these fields. The program seeks to address the gender gap in the tech industry by equipping young women with essential digital skills and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset.

During the visit, the Talabat team conducted an educational session offering a comprehensive insight into the technology industry. The session highlighted the dynamic nature of the sector, drawing on talabat’s own pioneering experiences to illustrate the challenges and opportunities technology professionals face. The students were introduced to the professional realities of working in this rapidly evolving field and learned how they can contribute to its future development.

Ms. Amal Bukhamseen, Director of Communications, Public Affairs, and Corporate Responsibility at talabat Kuwait, commented on the initiative: “This effort is a reflection of talabat’s broader commitment to supporting technology education and enhancing women’s participation in this critical sector.”

“We hope that this visit has inspired the students to pursue their ambitions in technology and entrepreneurship, providing them with the knowledge and tools needed to embark on their professional journeys successfully”, added Ms. Bukhamseen.

Beyond the lecture, the students engaged in hands-on activities designed to develop their leadership skills. These exercises were aimed at enhancing their strategic thinking and decision-making abilities within a business context.

The significance of leadership in the success of technology projects was emphasized, alongside practical advice on how to start and grow a successful business in the tech industry. The talabat team also provided valuable guidance on the fundamental steps for launching a project in this sector, common pitfalls to avoid, and strategies to overcome challenges that entrepreneurs may face.

Concluding the visit, Mr. Omar Al Ibrahim, General Manager of Coded Academy, lauded the initiative, saying: “We are delighted to collaborate with our strategic partner, talabat, through the Academy X initiative, which is designed to empower young girls to become leaders in technology and entrepreneurship. talabat’s leadership in the tech industry and its commitment to empowering women serve as a powerful inspiration to future female leaders.”