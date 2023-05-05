‘talabat AI’ provides tech advancements to enhance user experience by providing a ChatGPT powered tool for talabat Mart grocery orders

Users can request information including recipe ingredients and items available on talabat Mart, as well as nutritional information and cooking tips

‘talabat pro’ subscribers in the UAE using the English version of the app will get early access to the Beta version starting next week

UAE, Dubai: talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries, rolls out ‘talabat AI’. talabat AI is a ChatGPT-powered artificial intelligence (AI) grocery shopping assistant, making it the first everyday delivery app to introduce it in the MENA region. Starting next week, UAE based ‘talabat pro’ subscribers will be the first to enjoy the Beta version of ‘talabat AI’, which will continue to receive updates and enhancements following its launch.

Using generative AI, talabat’s new shopping assistant enables customers ordering on ‘talabat Mart’ to search for recipes and identify available ingredients at the same time, simplifying and improving their grocery shopping experience. This latest feature is part of the tech company’s commitment to enhance the customer experience through innovation. The feature was the outcome of a recent hackathon held at talabat Tech HQ in the UAE, which houses more than 450 product and tech engineers.

Yi-Wei Ang, Chief Product Officer at talabat, stated: “We are thrilled to be the first in everyday delivery in the MENA region to integrate this capability into our app, as part of our vision to simplify everyday life through innovative solutions. ‘talabat AI’ was built by leveraging ChatGPT by OpenAI with the aim of exploring new, tech-enabled ways to enhance customer experience. talabat is a technology company , and we go the extra mile to consistently elevate our offerings, with a firm commitment to lead innovation in the everyday delivery industry, and transform how users engage with apps.”

How to access ‘talabat AI’ with few simple steps

On the talabat app -English Version-, open 'talabat Mart' Tap on the search bar within ‘talabat Mart’ Press on the blue icon on the bottom right Ask about a recipe in the chat box

‘talabat AI’ is available for talabat-pro customers in the English version of the app, ‘talabat pro’ customers using the Arabic version of the app can access ‘talabat AI’ by switching the language of their app to English on ‘Settings’.

How ’talabat AI’ works

Once a customer puts in their request through the chat, the new grocery shopping assistant will provide all the necessary cooking steps for the recipe, as well as ingredients available from the nearest talabat Mart store to help execute their searched dish. Users can also ask ‘talabat AI’ for cooking tips and suitable complimentary dishes, as well as nutritional information.

Here are some questions customers can ask ‘talabat AI’:

I want a recipe for a healthy salad

I want a protein based dish with chicken and eggs

What ingredients do I need for homemade falafel?

What side dish compliments chicken biryani?

Following its Beta version launch in the UAE, ‘talabat AI’ will subsequently roll out to ‘talabat pro’ subscribers in Kuwait and other markets. The innovative solution will continue to launch to more users across the region throughout the year.

‘talabat pro’ subscribers can now take advantage of the Beta version of the ‘talabat AI’ through the talabat app, available on the iOS App Store, Google Playstore or Huawei App Gallery. talabat users not subscribed to ‘talabat pro’ can also try out ‘talabat AI’ by signing up for the free 14-day ‘talabat pro’ trial, which they can cancel anytime at no cost.