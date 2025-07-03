Muscat: In line with its ongoing commitment to addressing evolving customer needs and consistently enhancing their experiences, ahlibank announced an exclusive, limited-time offer that provided its credit cardholders with a 25% cashback in Pearl Points – ahlibank’s loyalty program – when shopping at ‘extra’ stores, as well as through the retailer’s official app and website. This initiative reflected the bank’s approach to delivering valuable offers that seamlessly integrated into customers’ daily lives, adding meaningful value. The promotion applied to purchases made on 29 and 30 June 2025, allowing customers to accumulate up to OMR 30 in Pearl Points during the offer period.

Such offers reflect ahlibank’s commitment to delivering quality rewards that align with its customers’ aspirations, especially during the holiday and summer seasons. The bank continues to introduce a diverse range of offers both within the Sultanate and abroad, covering cinemas, dining, fashion, jewellery, and entertainment venues. By strengthening its partnerships with leading brands in the retail sector, ahlibank continues to develop tailored experiences that serve its customers and foster long-term relationships built on trust.

It is worth noting that ‘extra’ is one of the leading retail brands in the Sultanate of Oman and the wider region, offering a comprehensive shopping experience that combines innovation and quality in the world of consumer electronics and home appliances. With its extensive presence across the Middle East, ‘extra’ maintains a strong foothold and stands as the preferred shopping destination for over 12 million customers in the region, thanks to its diverse product range and exceptional service offerings.

By forging partnerships that align with customer interests, the bank reinforces its position as a forward-looking financial institution that integrates added value into its comprehensive service portfolio. As ahlibank advances its strategic growth agenda, initiatives like these reaffirm its unwavering commitment to delivering tangible value and continuously enhancing its customers’ banking experiences.