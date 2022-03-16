Cairo - Egypt: In line with its corporate responsibility strategy, talabat, the region's leading food delivery and quick commerce company, announced its partnership with Al-Orman Association to facilitate donations through its platform.

Through this cooperation, talabat seeks to support Al Orman in its journey to assist communities in need across several avenues, such as eradicating hunger and achieving sustainable development in Egyptian cities and villages - which is in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt, stated: "We are eternally committed to serving our communities and are extremely proud of our good work in corporate sustainability. Cooperating with Al-Orman Association is another great milestone that provides aid to people in need. We are excited to play a role in facilitating donations, in addition to enabling our customers to give back from whenever and wherever they may be.”

Major General Mahmoud Shaaban, General Manager of Al-Orman Association, said: “We are excited to cooperate with talabat and reach a wider base of people keen on doing good. Because we work to provide non-traditional charitable services, our enthusiasm stems from using technology to increase our Association's contribution to Egyptian society.”

He added that: “Al-Orman has been strengthening the role of civil work for more than 28 years, so we are optimistic about partnering with talabat to reach millions of their users in order to enable people in need to attain a decent life."

Consumers can now donate to Al-Orman Association on talabat, download the app on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

About talabat

When you think of food delivery in the MENA region, we’d be pretty surprised if talabat didn’t pop into your mind first! Since delivering our first order in Kuwait in 2004, we’ve grown quite a lot over the past 17 years.

Today, we deliver hundreds of millions of food orders, grocery items and other products per year, to our customers in nine countries throughout the region. Our food delivery business works with well over 25,000 brands and almost 50,000 branches, while our q-commerce concept, talabat mart, now delivers groceries to customers in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman Qatar, and the UAE in 30 minutes or less!

Our customers, our partners, our people, our riders, and the communities in which we operate are at the heart of what we do. In 2020 alone, we facilitated the donation of well over 340,000 meals, and 44,000 medicine donations to those in need, as well as donated over 1.3million euros to charity with the help of our partners and customers. talabat is part of Delivery Hero, the global leader in online food delivery and q-commerce.