Enabling seamless donation transfers through talabat App as an alternative to traditional gathering gifts.

talabat provides Ramadan food boxes to its riders and organizes visits to 57357 Hospital for them to support young patients.

Cairo – talabat Egypt, the leading technology platform for online ordering across the MENA, has announced a series of community initiatives and exclusive offers during the holy month of Ramadan. These efforts aim to promote the spirit of giving while reinforcing the company's commitment to social responsibility by supporting underprivileged families and providing customers with an exceptional yet affordable shopping experience.

talabat Egypt aims to foster the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan. With the increase in Ramadan gatherings, talabat launched “Donation Gifting" Campaign as an innovative alternative to traditional gifts, in partnership with NGOs. To make giving an integral part of the Ramadan shopping experience, talabat organized visits for the riders to 57357 Hospital, where they offered support and encouragement to young patients. Additionally, talabat also distributed Ramadan boxes to its riders in appreciation of their efforts during the holy month.

talabat Egypt provides its customers with a wide range of offers and discounts tailored to meet all their needs. Through talabat mart, customers can choose from over 3,500 products and enjoy special discounts of up to 50% on various Ramadan essentials, including dried fruits and nuts, ready meals, desserts, and gifts. Additionally, Ramadan boxes are available at prices starting from 175 EGP, with discounts of up to 30% on essential goods. Customers can also take advantage of Happy Hour deals every Monday and Wednesday, offering at least 40% discounts. Furthermore, talabat mart provides an exclusive discount of up to 50% on Bosch.com when using the code WINBOSCH, adding even more savings and enhancing the overall shopping experience.

These offers are not limited to talabat mart but also extend to local stores, with discounts of up to 60% on food items and 35% on non-food items. Additionally, customers can benefit from a cashback campaign when placing two orders or receive a 100 EGP discount coupon on purchases of 600 EGP. In celebration of Ramadan and Mother's Day, talabat also offers discounts of up to 30% on cosmetics and perfumes.

Commenting on the initiative, Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt, stated: "At talabat Egypt, we are committed to supporting those in need during the holy month of Ramadan. This month is a time for generosity and giving, and we encourage our users to take part in our donation campaigns and take advantage of our offers so we can collectively make Ramadan more impactful and meaningful."

She added: " This year, we aim to reinforce the spirit of giving and solidarity through the “Donation Gifting” Campaign, allowing our customers to contribute to supporting the community with ease and convenience. We also reaffirm our commitment to providing the best offers and discounts to meet our customers' needs during this sacred month, ensuring that Ramadan with talabat Egypt is a truly special and memorable experience."

As part of its commitment to community support during the holy month of Ramadan, talabat is intensifying its efforts by expanding partnerships with charitable organizations. This initiative aligns with the company's corporate social responsibility strategy, which seeks to create a meaningful and lasting impact on the communities it serves. talabat encourages its customers to actively participate in its donation campaigns and take advantage of exclusive Ramadan offers on a wide range of products and services, making this Ramadan more impactful and meaningful for all.

