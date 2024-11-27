Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, concluded its participation at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo 2024, the largest trade show for the attractions industry held in Orlando, Florida.

Through impactful discussions and visionary insights, Miral demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the growth of the leisure and entertainment sector on Yas Island and across Abu Dhabi while contributing to solidifying the Emirate’s position as a global destination for tourism and world-class attractions.

"IAAPA Expo 2024 provided a major opportunity to connect with visionaries and leaders in the entertainment and leisure industry,” said Mohamed Abdallah Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral and member of IAAPA Global Board of Directors for the 2025 - 2027 term. “Miral’s presence at the 2024 expo aligns with our efforts in shaping the future of entertainment by pushing boundaries, fostering collaboration and setting global benchmarks for immersive destinations, attractions and theme parks. It is exciting to be part of Abu Dhabi's dynamic tourism growth while proudly representing the Emirate and the UAE on the world stage.”

Miral’s participation included a series of educational sessions discussing emerging trends, the complexities of developing and launching new attractions and the importance of forging strategic partnerships.

On the first day of the highly anticipated expo, Al Zaabi explored global trends and groundbreaking innovations shaping the sector during a panel session entitled Funworld Presents: Top CEOs Shaping Tomorrow’s Entertainment. Joined by industry leaders Scott O'Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainment, and Richard Zimmerman, President & CEO of Six Flags, the discussion was moderated by IAAPA’s Global Editorial Director, Scott Fais and offered insights into driving expansion, setting new standards, and planning for the future of the global attractions landscape.

In collaboration with United Parks and Resorts, Miral also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the conceptualisation, development and operations of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the World’s Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park, during an in-depth panel session. The session highlighted the first year of success and further emphasised the vital role of Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center as the first and only integrated facility for research, rescue, rehabilitation, return, and education in the MENA region.

Moreover, Khaled Attallah, Brand Marketing Director, Miral Destinations, highlighted the importance of strategic alliances, delivering a speech on Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's partnership with Etihad Airways for an epic 360° marketing campaign.

Earlier this year, Al Zaabi was appointed to the IAAPA Global Board of Directors for the 2025 to 2027 term, recognising his leadership in the sector and Miral’s growing influence on the global stage.

Founded in 1918, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) is the premier trade association representing the diverse and ever-changing attractions industry. The trade association recently announced the launch of IAAPA Expo Middle East, set to take place in 2026 in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau and Miral.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.