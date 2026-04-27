Dubai, UAE: Takeem, the award-winning UAE PropTech platform building the trust layer for the property ecosystem, has launched the GCC's First Rental Guarantee service, a value-added offering for landlords, tenants, asset managers and agents arriving as regional markets navigate renewed uncertainty.

The Takeem Rental Guarantee (TRG) covers landlords against tenant non-payment and includes Emergency Maintenance for urgent property repairs. It is available alongside Takeem Direct Debit (TDD), the platform's automated digital payment service that replaces post-dated cheques with monthly direct debit collection, offered separately for landlords and agencies managing rent collection at scale.

The UAE rental market has operated for decades without the protective infrastructure standard in mature economies. While landlords in the UK, Europe and the United States rely on guaranteed rent schemes, the UAE has depended on post-dated cheques, a mechanism that locks up tenant capital while offering landlords only the illusion of security. This structural gap has forced both parties into unnecessary friction, with landlords absorbing unprotected income risk, tenants surrendering cash flow flexibility, and maintenance issues escalating.

Rakesh Mavath, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Takeem, commented: “For the first time, landlords in the UAE have a structured way to protect against tenant default, while gaining the confidence to offer monthly payment terms without compromising income certainty. By bringing together rental guarantees, automated payments and emergency maintenance into a single solution, TRG removes anxiety from the rental process. This, in turn, supports a stable and predictable market environment, strengthening investor confidence and aligning with the UAE’s broader economic and regulatory direction.”

Youssef Rabah, Property Management and Inspections Director at Provident Real Estate, shared his experience: “Takeem has enabled us to offer landlords greater certainty on their rental income while ensuring tenants are protected. It brings a level of structure and reliability that contributes to a more stable and balanced market.”

Takeem’s authority is underpinned by the scale and depth of its proprietary data. Drawing on the analysis of 611,821 rental contracts, the platform has rapidly established itself as a credible intelligence layer within the UAE’s property market. In just over one year, Takeem onboarded more than 55,000 units by early 2026, scaling to over 95,000 units by April. This represents more than AED 9 billion in annual rental value nationwide and reinforces the robustness of its insights, the growing demand for confidence in an uncertain market, and its role in shaping a more structured, data-driven rental ecosystem.

The Takeem Rental Guarantee, Emergency Maintenance, and Takeem Direct Debit are available at Takeem.ai.

About Takeem

Takeem is a Dubai-based PropTech platform building the trust layer for the property ecosystem, the infrastructure that allows strangers to trust each other, gives foreign investors confidence, and takes the anxiety out of renting and owning. Acting as a digital enabling layer, the company standardises risk management across property transactions and relationships, reducing friction and uncertainty while enabling smoother transactions and more predictable outcomes.

Awards won by Takeem: Gold at the World Realty Congress Awards 2025. Runner-up for PropTech of the Year at the PropertyFinder Awards 2025. Winner of Startup of the Year 2025 - Tech Innovation Awards. Winner of the Create Apps competition (AppOlympics 2024) under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.