Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Demonstrating Takeda’s active support for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Gamze Yüceland, President of Growth and Emerging Markets, visited the Kingdom to meet with prominent healthcare stakeholders. The meetings with leaders from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), King Saud University Sleep Center, and King Saud University Medical City (KSUMC) focused on strengthening partnerships to drive medical innovation, expand access to specialized care, and boost research and education.

“Takeda is proud to help advance high-quality, digital, and sustainable patient-cantered care in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives,” said Gamze Yüceland. “By building strategic collaborations, we aim to enrich medical education, foster research innovation, and boost awareness across key therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, gastroenterology, and neuroscience, helping ensure world-class care for patients throughout the Kingdom.”

Khaled Sary, Takeda West Gulf Cluster General Manager, added, “This visit further solidifies the trust and strong partnerships Takeda has built within the Kingdom, confirming our enduring commitment to the Vision 2030 health sector transformation through impactful collaboration.”

Central to Takeda’s strategy in emerging markets is a steadfast commitment to collaborating with local partners in support of national priorities. During a recent meeting with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), discussions focused on initiatives to strengthen regulatory frameworks and advance clinical trial enablement. The engagement also provided an opportunity to recognize the Authority’s significant achievements and to explore avenues for future collaboration.

Ms. Yüceland also engaged with leaders at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital Research Centre (KFSHRC), recognized for its excellence in oncology, hematology, and transplantation. The discussions cantered on KFSHRC’s ongoing transformation into a premier centre of excellence in specialized care, research, and innovation. Both parties explored how Takeda’s global expertise could further advance this vision through collaborative initiatives spanning key therapeutic areas.

At the King Saud University Sleep Center, the dialogue underscored Saudi Arabia’s growing leadership in sleep research and disorder management. The conversations highlighted the Kingdom’s potential to emerge as a regional hub for pioneering therapies, further strengthening its role in advancing global sleep science.

During her visit to King Saud University Medical City (KSUMC), Ms. Yüceland highlighted Takeda’s commitment to elevating patient care and driving progress in gastroenterology research. Building on two previously signed Memorandum of Understanding in 2022 and 2025, the discussions focused on expanding clinical training, enhancing research capabilities, and improving health outcomes across the Kingdom.

Gamze Yüceland’s recent engagements highlight Takeda’s integral role in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing research, partnership, and high-quality patient care in alignment with Vision 2030.

