Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Takeda, the patient-focused global biopharmaceutical company, is reinforcing its commitment to improving the lives of people living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in Saudi Arabia through a series of awareness and educational initiatives. This effort is complemented by the advancement of an innovative digital health solution designed to support patient education, awareness, and engagement throughout the patient journey.

IBD, including Crohn’s Disease or Ulcerative Colitis, is becoming increasingly common both worldwide and in Saudi Arabia. Once classed as a rare disease, rates across the Kingdom are on the rise, representing a growing burden on patients and healthcare systems.[1] IBD typically affects individuals during their most productive years and is a life-long and often debilitating condition, with symptoms ranging from abdominal pain and weight loss to unpredictable flare-ups, making disease management especially challenging.[2] Increasing awareness of early symptoms and encouraging timely medical consultation are critical steps toward reducing disease burden and and enabling more informed healthcare engagement.

Throughout May, Takeda partnered with leading healthcare institutions and healthcare professionals across the Kingdom to deliver a series of hospital-based educational initiatives alongside community outreach programs. These activities focused on raising awareness of IBD, enhancing understanding of early signs and symptoms, and promoting timely diagnosis, referral, and informed healthcare conversations.

As part of its ongoing commitment to patient-centered support and healthcare innovation, Takeda also highlighted the role of responsible, technology-driven digital health solutions in supporting patient education and awareness in Saudi Arabia, including a newly launched digital health solution designed to support disease awareness and educational engagement. These initiatives aim to support broader access to educational information and disease awareness resources, helping encourage more informed healthcare engagement throughout the patient journey and contributing to a more connected patient experience. This approach further reinforces the importance of collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem to strengthen disease awareness and support more informed patient engagement across the Kingdom.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing patient-centered innovation in Saudi Arabia by complementing treatment with scalable digital solutions that support patients throughout their journey. By integrating technology with education and collaboration, we aim to support more informed, connected, and engaging patient experiences in alignment with the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation and Vision 2030 priorities,” Dr. Khaled Sary, General Manager, West Gulf, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Takeda’s ongoing efforts highlight the growing importance of digital health and patient engagement in IBD awareness and education, positioning the company as a partner in delivering holistic, patient-centered, value-driven support solutions beyond treatment alone. By combining awareness initiatives with innovative digital tools, Takeda continues to support patients, caregivers, and healthcare communities through education, engagement, and awareness-focused initiatives.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

For more information, please contact.

Ronak Thakkar

E: Ronak.thakkar@omc.com

[1] https://www.annsaudimed.net/doi/10.5144/0256-4947.2023.386

[2] https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/13/23/3104