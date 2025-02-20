Muscat: Takaful Oman Insurance is advancing its leadership in Oman’s insurance market by expanding its digital and physical presence. As part of its ongoing commitment to digital transformation, the company opened its new Sohar branch on January 20, 2025, while also enhancing its service offerings with the launch of the Intelligent Claims Administration System (iCAS).

This new branch marks a strategic milestone in Takaful Oman Insurance’s effort to provide a seamless blend of physical and digital services.

The branch features a modern design and a spacious layout, providing customers with a comfortable environment to complete their insurance transactions. It includes dedicated sections for Takaful insurance products and a separate area for claims. The company’s new, pioneering digital claims platform, iCAS, is designed to streamline the motor claims process with real-time updates, digital surveys, and automated payments.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Busaidi, Wali of Sohar; Ahmed bin Ali Al Maamari, Vice Executive President of the Financial Services Authority; and Ali bin Saif Al-Mani, Board Member of Takaful Oman Insurance. Additionally, community leaders from Sohar joined in celebrating the company’s efforts to strengthen the insurance sector’s development in the region.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Neelmani Bhardwaj, CEO of Takaful Oman Insurance, stated, “We are thrilled to open this branch in Sohar, which is an important region for us due to its growing economic influence.” He also added, “Our digital services, like iCAS, are transforming the way we serve our customers. However, we understand that some may prefer to engage with us in person, which is why this branch is designed to bring the best of both worlds together. Whether customers visit us in person or interact with us online, they will experience the same high level of service, convenience, and efficiency.”

He continued, “The launch of this branch is part of our broader digital transformation strategy that aligns with the Financial Services Authority's national plan to modernize Oman’s insurance sector. It reflects our commitment to providing faster, more secure, and accessible insurance solutions to customers across the Sultanate.”

Takaful Oman Insurance remains dedicated to expanding its digital footprint while enhancing its physical presence to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Through the strategic combination of cutting-edge technology and a growing network of branches, the company is further reinforcing its leadership in the Omani insurance market.