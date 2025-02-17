Muscat: Takaful Oman Insurance, a leading provider of insurance solutions, and Oman Arab Bank, one of Oman’s foremost financial institutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to redefine the financial services landscape by providing customers with enhanced access to innovative, integrated solutions.

This partnership will enable Oman Arab Bank customers to seamlessly access Takaful Oman’s comprehensive suite of insurance products through OAB’s extensive network of branches and advanced digital platforms. The collaboration reflects both the organisations' commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and delivering tailored financial solutions that address the evolving needs of Oman’s diverse market.

Mr. Neelmani Bhardwaj, CEO of Takaful Oman Insurance, stated, “This partnership with Oman Arab Bank reflects our shared commitment to serving the community with exceptional financial and insurance solutions. We aim to provide Oman Arab Bank’s customers with products that align with their values while ensuring peace of mind and security for their families and businesses. Together, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive financial ecosystem.”

Mr. Juma Al Fulaiti, Deputy Head of Retail Banking in Oman Arab Bank, commented, “At Oman Arab Bank, we offer comprehensive financial solutions that empower our customers and contribute to Oman’s economic progress. This partnership with Takaful Oman Insurance is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric services.”

Al Fulaiti further affirmed, "Together, Takaful Oman Insurance and Oman Arab Bank are ready to create a more secure and prosperous future for Oman’s individuals and businesses, cementing their positions as leaders in financial services."

The partnership is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2025, with plans to roll out various insurance products catering to individual and corporate clients. Both organisations are focused on ensuring a seamless and efficient customer experience by leveraging their combined expertise, resources, and capabilities.