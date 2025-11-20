Riyadh: Taiba, a leading Saudi hospitality and real estate company listed on Tadawul, has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China Travel Online (CBISN Services) to prepare Taiba hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to welcome Chinese tourists and provide all services tailored to their needs, including language support, cuisine, and cultural experiences that appeal to Chinese visitors, ensuring a comprehensive hospitality experience.

The agreement includes collaboration in organizing and promoting joint events in both China and Saudi Arabia, exchanging knowledge, expertise, and best practices to enhance the readiness of Saudi destinations and hospitality sectors for the Chinese market, marketing and promoting joint events through digital, media, and trade channels, and exploring future cooperation opportunities in tourism and hotel investment.

Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba, said, "Our collaboration with China Travel Online marks a strategic milestone in expanding Taiba's presence within the vast Chinese tourism market. We are dedicated to meeting every need of Chinese visitors -from language and cuisine to cultural immersion- ensuring their visit to the Kingdom is truly memorable. This collaboration will drive increased Chinese tourism and further position Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination".

The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the World Travel Market in London (WTM London), held from November 4 to 6, 2025, and outlines joint cooperation in organizing two key events in the Kingdom: The China MICE Summit 2026 and the China Ready Workshop.

China Travel Online will invite leading Chinese MICE operators to participate in the summit in Saudi Arabia and will deliver the China Ready Workshop to audiences in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

Taiba will be responsible for hosting the events locally, providing logistical support, coordinating with Saudi tourism authorities, and inviting Saudi suppliers to participate in both the summit and the workshop.

It is worth noting that Taiba Company places great emphasis on building strategic partnerships aimed at developing the tourism sector in the Kingdom. It has established collaborations with global hotel brands such as Marriott and Hilton, joined the membership of the World Tourism Organization, and has received several prestigious local and regional awards.

About TAIBA:

TAIBA is a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under the trading symbol 4090, headquartered in Riyadh. The company traces its legacy back to 1976 and has extensive experience in developing, operating, and managing hospitality, commercial, and residential assets—reflecting its commitment to delivering refined and integrated hospitality experiences.

TAIBA’s operational portfolio includes over 40 properties with more than 8,000 hotel keys across a wide network of hotels and facilities throughout the Kingdom. The company is currently developing over 8 new hotel projects, reinforcing its strategic expansion and presence in key destinations.

TAIBA operates more than 12 hotel brands, including local Saudi brands such as Makarem, and international brands through strategic partnerships with global hospitality leaders like Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG, Accor, and Millennium, offering a diverse and high-quality hospitality experience.

As a strategic partner to both public and private entities, TAIBA actively contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing premium hospitality destinations that elevate the experience of tourists, guests, and visitors, and enhance the quality of life across Saudi cities—including holy cities and other strategically significant locations.

TAIBA adopts a flexible operational model that includes:

Direct investment and development

Strategic investment partnerships

Asset management

Operation of hotels, facilities, and commercial and residential real estate

This model enables the company to expand efficiently across sectors and regions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence.

