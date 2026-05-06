Under the patronage of His Highness Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Al Saud, Governor of Jeddah, and in the presence of His Excellency the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr. Abdulmohsen bin Mohammed Al-Mazid, TAIBA, a leading Saudi company in owning, developing, and operating hospitality and tourism projects listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), has officially inaugurated Rixos Obhur Jeddah. The landmark opening reinforces the Kingdom’s position as a global tourism destination and introduces a new benchmark for luxury hospitality on the Red Sea coast.

The inauguration ceremony featured a symbolic lighting moment, as the hotel and resort were fully illuminated, marking the debut of a new flagship destination spanning nearly 90,000 square meters and further elevating Jeddah’s standing among the world’s premier coastal tourism hubs.

The event included the screening of an introductory film highlighting the resort’s distinctive features and offerings, followed by a guided tour for guests. Strategically located in the heart of North Obhur, the resort enjoys proximity to King Abdulaziz International Airport and key landmarks, including King Abdullah Sports City and the Jeddah Superdome.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Sultan bin Badr Al-Otaibi, CEO of TAIBA, said: “The inauguration of this iconic destination comes at a pivotal moment as we mark a decade since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030. It reflects TAIBA’s continued commitment to advancing the transformation of the tourism sector and strengthening the global competitiveness of Saudi destinations.”

Al-Otaibi added that the opening of Rixos Obhur Jeddah aligns with TAIBA’s “Forward Hospitality” model that seamlessly blends authentic Saudi heritage with world-class international standards. This, in turn, contributes to achieving Vision 2030 objectives by advancing tourism development and creating high-quality employment opportunities for national talent.

The launch of this landmark resort and hotel represents the culmination of a strategic partnership between TAIBA and the globally renowned Rixos brand, a leader in integrated beach resort experiences. Rixos Obhur Jeddah is the first resort in the Kingdom to introduce the “All-Inclusive, All-Exclusive” concept, offering guests a fully immersive experience that combines luxury accommodation, entertainment, and exceptional dining within a single, curated package.

The resort features 250 units, including 74 luxury villas, each equipped with private pools. Its comprehensive facilities include a yacht marina, the Rixy Kids Club, a state-of-the-art spa, a grand ballroom, a business center, and multiple meeting rooms. The guest experience is further enriched by a selection of international dining venues, including Turquoise and Kapnos, offering a diverse and elevated culinary journey.

Entertainment lies at the heart of the resort experience, with a dedicated theater hosting live performances and concerts, alongside air-conditioned outdoor seating areas. This positions the resort as a fully integrated destination catering to both international visitors and residents of Jeddah.

The resort also offers a holistic approach to health and wellness, featuring a fully equipped gym, an outdoor fitness studio, multi-purpose courts for basketball, volleyball, and football, as well as a padel court. These facilities are complemented by daily fitness and wellness programs designed to meet the needs of all guests.

The grand opening of Rixos Obhur Jeddah underscores the Kingdom’s growing investment appeal and its ability to attract world-class hospitality brands, while continuing to develop competitive coastal destinations that reinforce Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the global tourism sector.

About TAIBA:

TAIBA is a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under the trading symbol 4090, headquartered in Riyadh. The company traces its legacy back to 1976 and has extensive experience in developing, operating, and managing hospitality, commercial, and residential assets—reflecting its commitment to delivering refined and integrated hospitality experiences.

TAIBA’s operational portfolio includes over 40 properties with more than 8,000 hotel keys across a wide network of hotels and facilities throughout the Kingdom. The company is currently developing over 8 new hotel projects, reinforcing its strategic expansion and presence in key destinations.

TAIBA operates more than 12 hotel brands, including local Saudi brands such as Makarem, and international brands through strategic partnerships with global hospitality leaders like Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG, Accor, and Millennium, offering a diverse and high-quality hospitality experience.

As a strategic partner to both public and private entities, TAIBA actively contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing premium hospitality destinations that elevate the experience of tourists, guests, and visitors, and enhance the quality of life across Saudi cities—including holy cities and other strategically significant locations.

TAIBA adopts a flexible operational model that includes: Direct investment and development; Strategic investment partnerships; Asset management; and operation of hotels, facilities, and commercial and residential real estate. This model enables the company to expand efficiently across sectors and regions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence.

For more information about TAIBA, please visit: http://www.TAIBA.com.sa

Media contact:

TAIBA:

Mashael Alnosayan

Marketing and Corporate Communication Manager

Email: malnosayan@TAIBA.com.sa

JUMMAR PR & COMMUNICATIONS

Abdullah Khairallah

Media Relations Manager

Email: khairallah@jummar.co