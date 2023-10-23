Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) and Roland Berger have been announced as strategic sponsors for the International Solid Waste Association’s (ISWA) "Waste and Resources Pavilion" at COP28. For the first time at COP, the pavilion is set to become a platform for conversations on circular economy, decarbonised waste management and environmental preservation in line with the Paris Agreement.

Carlos Silva Filho, President of ISWA, commented, "Heading to COP28 with the first-ever Waste and Resources Pavilion is an honour and an excellent opportunity to showcase the great potential of the waste and resources management sector to tackle GHG emissions. It is a direct result of the efforts conveyed by ISWA as a global platform to catalyse and accelerate collaborative actions and joint initiatives towards a clean, circular and low-carbon future."

Renowned for its endeavours to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for Abu Dhabi's residents, Tadweer's sponsorship of the pavilion aligns perfectly with its vision of sustainable waste management and environmental conservation. Tadweer’s active participation highlights the company’s focus on global collaborations and emphasises its leading role in driving innovative waste management strategies in the region. By backing this pavilion, Tadweer continues to showcase its dedication to pushing the boundaries of environmental excellence, reaffirming its stance as a key player in the global push for a more sustainable future.

The "Waste and Resources Pavilion", which will be launched in partnership with the Global Methane Hub and Roland Berger, a global management consultancy firm, aims to be more than just a hub of information—it is a call to action. As the world converges at COP28, ISWA and the sponsors urge policy negotiators, international bodies, national representatives, and the vibrant civil society spectrum to harness the potent solutions embedded within the waste and resource management sector.

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer, said: "Launching the Waste & Resources Pavilion is a crucial step to consolidate Tadweer’s efforts to address climate change. We are incredibly excited to partner with an established institution like ISWA in bringing the Pavilion to life. The latest Intergovernmental Panel Climate Change Report has revealed that the waste management sector could avoid the equivalent of almost 1.8 tonnes of emitted CO2 per year, a potential that has been notably absent from global discussion on greenhouse gases emissions. Our mission is to tap into this potential at COP28 with the Waste and Resources Pavilion. Our goal is not just to harness the potential of waste management as a tool for climate mitigation, but also to champion the development of circular economy practices that will divert our waste from landfills and lead us to a more sustainable future.”

Furthermore, the involvement of Roland Berger is a testament to the vital role that the private sector plays in driving and supporting pivotal environmental initiatives. Hani Tohme, Managing Partner, Roland Berger Middle East, said: “The global community must come together, exhibiting unparalleled cooperation, to amplify public and private financial contribution for low-carbon waste management and resource technologies. This isn't just a strategy; it's an imperative for a resilient future.”