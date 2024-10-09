MUSCAT,: Tadoom, Oman's premier IoT service provider renowned for its capability to deliver IoT and smart city solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop a cutting-edge smart city platform and innovative use cases for the Sultan Haitham City.

The Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between Tadoom and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning was signed at the Urban October Conference and Exhibition 2024, a premier event dedicated to sustainable urban development showcasing major urban projects like Grater Muscat, Sultan Haitham City, Al Khuwair Downtown, Jabal Akhdar, etc.

As Oman’s premier IoT service provider, Tadoom will drive the development of innovative use cases such as smart parking, smart street poles, smart waste management, smart traffic management, advanced Geographic Information Systems (GIS), high-precision 3D mapping, and immersive smart city experiences. The project integrates IoT devices, AI-powered decision-making platforms, and open systems for seamless connectivity. The goal of this collaboration is to elevate quality of life, promote sustainability, and enhance operational efficiency through innovative technologies.

Jamal bin Nasser Al Hadi, Advisor at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and the Ministry’s spokesperson said, "Inline with the digital transformation journey at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, we are working to harness the power of Internet of Things and Big Data as part of efforts to humanize future cities and provide facilities that improve the quality of life and enhance sustainability. The Memorandum of Cooperation with Tadoom to develop the smart city solutions in Madinat Sultan Haitham is an important step in our journey. We plan to deploy Tadoom easy-to-use electronic platforms and highly efficient smart applications that provide all information, contact data, payment methods, services, transportation and community facilities. We will provide in cooperation with our partners residents, visitors and users of the City world-class services that offer superior living experience".

Commenting on this major development, Abdullah bin Rashid Al Badi, CEO of Tadoom said: “This is a historic day for Tadoom. We have emerged as a major player in providing expertise for building infrastructure and capabilities for Smart Cities. We consider it an honour to partner with Oman’s future-focused Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, as we spearhead the task of creating a robust infrastructure for implementing world-class smart solutions for Sultan Haitham City, as part of Oman’s Vision 2040. Tadoom is driven by the vision that the cities and societies of tomorrow will see totally new concepts enabled by Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and big data. This partnership consolidates our position as the key player in revolutionizing the landscape of smart cities and IoT ventures in Oman and beyond.”

Tadoom is a locally developed company with its own intellectual property, offering tailored solutions for the Omani market. Tadoom delivers five locally developed platforms integrating IoT and AI. These platforms include smart cities, AI-driven CCTV, GIS, and utilities. Over the past seven years, Tadoom has successfully deployed more than 800,000 IoT devices across various sectors.

Tadoom's expertise, supported by Omantel, will see it emerge at the forefront of smart city development, using its existing 800,000 IoT sensors and LoRaWan network to enable sustainable economic growth and technological leadership. This partnership highlights Tadoom's commitment to a future where smart cities flourish, enabling Oman's transformation into a digitally driven, eco-efficient nation.