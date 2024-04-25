Riyadh: The city of Tabuk (northwest) has been awarded the “Healthy City” certification by the World Health Organization (WHO), after meeting 80 criteria set by the international organization.

Tabuk's receipt of this certification is the result of the combined efforts of multiple government agencies. Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel affirmed that Tabuk's recognition as a “Healthy City” reflects the leadership's commitment to improving quality of life and promoting public health across the country.

Al-Jalajel pointed out that the Ministry of Health's Healthy Cities program serves as a pioneering model for enhancing health indicators and reducing chronic diseases. He expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in achieving this milestone.

Saudi Arabia stands as a frontrunner in the realm of healthy city programs, boasting the largest number of accredited healthy cities in the region, with 15 such cities spread across various regions.

