Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the regional Indian Government of Telangana to explore developing and investing in district cooling infrastructure in Hyderabad, India. The MoU was signed during a ceremony in Dubai in the presence of Khalid Al Marzooqi, CEO, Tabreed; HE K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industries; Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, IT and Industries, Telangana, alongside other representatives.

The cooling infrastructure will have the potential to reduce over 200MW of peak electricity demand resulting in an annual CO2 emissions prevention of 600,000 tons or 18 million tons over a 30-year period. The district cooling agreements are part of Telangana’s vision to become net-zero by 2047.

With India forecast to be the world’s largest consumer of cooling by 2050, Tabreed is proud to work with the Government of Telangana and partners across the country to deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable district cooling solutions to meet the growing demand and reduce the impact of climate change.