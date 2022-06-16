Mr. Shahin Al Balushi, CEO says that the key priorities for Taageer are:

Taageer Finance, a leading Finance & Leasing company in the Sultanate, bagged two awards at the prestigious Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2022 held recently at Al Bustan Palace – A Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Taageer Finance received the coveted trophies from His Excellency Tahir Al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman, in the august presence of over 250 industry leaders.

Taageer Finance was the only Finance & Leasing company at the event that received two awards for its excellent credentials and performance. The company was felicitated with the ‘Excellence in Customer Experience’ and ‘Excellence in Digital Transformation’ Awards in the Finance & Leasing segment.

Mr. Shahin Mohammed Al Balushi stated, “We are delighted with the twin awards, and they are testimony to our relentless pursuit to provide highest standards of customer service and embrace the latest in digital technologies to raise the market benchmarks. Over the decades, the company has carved a niche for itself among the Finance & Leasing companies and positioning itself with sustained and stable growth. With a consistent track record of profits and dividends to the shareholders, the brand of Taageer Finance is well established in the industry.”

Talking about the key priorities for Taageer Finance, Mr. Al Balushi said, “Customer is the core strength of Taageer Finance. We are continuously building a customer centric digital platform for enriched customer experience, embracing technological innovation & preparing for futuristic development, and making continuous efforts to make Taageer Future Ready”.

He further added, “We are embarking on several digital transformation initiatives including a new look website, revamped customer centric app, development of comprehensive MIS to cover all key functional areas, use of Machine Learning tools for customer communication and on boarding and process automation of key functions. With our primary focus on utmost customer satisfaction and quick service, we have providing enhanced digital experience by offering a customer friendly mobile application with an array of services to customers at their fingertips.”

Taageer Finance has an extensive branch network comprising the head office at Al Khuwair and offices at six other locations including Wattayah, Sohar, Nizwa, Salalah, Barka and Al Kamil, to provide seamless accessibility and services to its customers. To enhance its customer outreach, Taageer will be opening its Seeb Branch shortly. With the primary objective of its commitment to customers, the company has taken several initiatives during the year including reduction in customers’ loan turnaround time from industry average, making it convenient for customers to make payment via app during COVID, installing Point of Sale (POS) machines to all branches to ensure simplified cashless payment process, processing of customer requests through the App minimizing number of customer visits and automation of customer’s complaint management system.

