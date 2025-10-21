Dubai, UAE: Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems), a leading global system integrator company, today announced its strategic partnership with UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation. This partnership enables Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) to leverage agentic automation solutions provided by the UiPath Platform to help organizations transform operations and achieve measurable outcomes through intelligent, adaptive, and self-orchestrating automation ecosystems. By combining our enterprise transformation expertise with UiPath’s advanced automation capabilities, the partnership aims to redefine efficiency, compliance, and business agility.

The partnership will focus on enabling large-scale, cloud-first automation and hybrid deployment models that integrate AI, machine learning, and agentic automation to drive intelligent decision-making. With a distinct emphasis on ethical AI and regulatory alignment, Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) delivers secure, enterprise-grade automation frameworks built for scalability, transparency, and long-term value creation.

The UiPath Platform™ empowers enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. It is the first enterprise-grade platform for agentic automation and is designed to transform the way humans work, accelerating the shift toward a new era of agentic automation where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries.

Enterprises can now integrate RPA, AI, and agentic automation within a unified ecosystem, embedding intelligence across numerous platforms through plug and play integration, and GC business processes while ensuring regulatory alignment and data governance. This approach allows enterprises to embed intelligence into workflows, orchestrate cross-functional processes, and achieve enhanced productivity and predictive insights with minimal manual intervention.

"In collaboration with UiPath, Systems Limited – Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) is advancing intelligent automation as a cornerstone of enterprise transformation, leveraging agentic automation to redefine operational resilience, scalability, and decision velocity across industries. Leveraging the UiPath Platform™, we deliver AI-powered and ML-driven solutions tailored to industry challenges, enabling measurable impact and accelerated AI adoption. This partnership catalyzes our shared vision to drive regional innovation in line with the UAE’s ambition for autonomous intelligence, co-creating ethical, scalable solutions that transform how organizations operate, decide, and grow,” said Khurram Majeed, General Manager - Middle East & Africa at Systems Limited (Techvista Systems).

“We are proud to collaborate with Systems Limited – Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI and automation across the UAE. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to empowering organizations with intelligent, secure, and scalable Agentic AI and automation solutions that transform operations and fuel innovation. Together, we aim to help enterprises achieve new levels of agility, resilience, and decision-making speed” said Ashraf El Zarka, Managing Director UAE and Regional Vice President, Middle East & Africa, UiPath.”

The collaboration marks a major step forward in accelerating the adoption of AI-powered, ML-driven, and agentic automation solutions across enterprises in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

On a larger scale, the alliance brings significant opportunities to the businesses across UAE to scale and adapt efficiently. It further supports the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda, where AI and automation are recognized as central to national competitiveness and productivity.

About Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems)

Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) aspires and strives to solve complex business problems and present viable and cost-effective solutions to our clients by drawing a clearer picture of their future roadmap, and the company that by digitally transforming their infrastructure. We successfully embed disruptive digital solutions into their existing functionalities and enable them to be the trendsetters in the business landscape – without compromising on the quality and precision of our work.

With the help of our innovative project delivery model, we combine the benefits of onsite agility and offshore affordability to provide superior value to our clients. To find out how we digitally enable your organizations by automating the functionalities to see beyond the horizons and set benchmarks, visit us at https://www.systemsltd.com/MEA.

