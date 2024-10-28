Dubai, UAE: Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE), a leading provider of water and electricity services in the Northern Emirates has partnered with Systems Limited MEA - Techvista, a frontrunner in innovative technology solutions, to implement cutting-edge technologies that will enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and service delivery within EtihadWE’s water and electricity management operations, empowering them to develop data-driven best practices and AI-powered solutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between Mr. Thomas Spannring (Chief Financial Officer, EtihadWE) and Mr. Khurram Majeed (General Manager, Middle East & Africa at Systems Ltd) at GITEX Global establishes the foundation for joint initiatives that will integrate advanced technologies into EtihadWE’s operations, ensuring it remains at the forefront of digital transformation in utilities management. Through this collaboration, both organizations agree to explore, develop, and implement innovative solutions that address key challenges related to efficiency, sustainability, and customer experience.

Mr. Thomas Spannring, Chief Financial Officer and in charge of IT functions at EtihadWE, commented on the agreement: “This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for EtihadWE as we integrate leading-edge AI and machine learning technologies to enhance our operational capabilities and sustainability efforts. By collaborating with Systems Limited MEA - Techvista, we are not only advancing our digital transformation but also ensuring that we continue to lead in providing innovative, efficient, and sustainable water and electricity services. This collaboration underscores our commitment to the UAE's sustainable development goals and our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for our customers."

"By combining our deep expertise in utilities with our extensive ecosystem of key partners, along with our end-to-end capabilities in digital strategy, data, AI, and emerging technologies, we are determined to work closely with EtihadWE to achieve their goals. Together, we are strengthening EtihadWE's commitment to fast-tracking renewable energy deployment and advancing sustainable development in the country,” said Mr. Khurram Majeed, General Manager Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Systems Limited.

As Etihad Water and Electricity's strategic partner, Systems Limited MEA - Techvista will harness the power of AI, machine learning, and digital innovations to modernise infrastructure, optimise resource management, and enhance service delivery. This initiative aims to elevate customer experiences, automate processes, and drive significant advancements in water and electricity management.

With extensive experience in delivering transformative solutions to major utilities globally, Systems Limited MEA - Techvista is uniquely positioned to empower organisations like EtihadWE in achieving their digital transformation goals. Their deep expertise in AI, machine learning, and emerging technologies will play a crucial role in revolutionising how EtihadWE operates and serves its customers.

Together, Systems Limited MEA - Techvista and Etihad Water & Electricity are forging a powerful alliance, driving innovation and sustainability to shape a brighter future for the UAE.