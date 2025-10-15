Cairo, Egypt – Synergy Capital, through its asset-management arm Misr for Financial Investments (MFIC), in partnership with Nawy Now, announced the successful oversubscription and early close of the Misr for Financial Investments – First Issuance Fund, which raised EGP 443 million within ten days of launch.

Nawy Now, a subsidiary of Nawy and licensed by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), provides innovative mortgage solutions with rapid approvals and flexible payment structures for ready-to-move homes, effectively bridging Egypt’s real-estate and capital markets.

A Landmark Moment for Egypt’s Capital Markets

The fund’s strong investor appetite marks multiple firsts for the Egyptian financial sector:

Egypt and the Middle East’s first transferable-assets fund dedicated to acquiring debt instruments backed by Ijarah-Mortgage portfolios The first direct participation of qualified individual investors alongside leading financial institutions — with retail investors representing 22% of total subscriptions. Structured under FRA Decree No. 98/2020, the fund introduces an innovative transferable-assets Ijarah-Backed Mortgage Fund framework that unlocks liquidity, enhances transparency, and expands access to high-yield fixed-income opportunities.

The achievement underscores investor confidence in structured-finance instruments and reflects the FRA’s progressive regulatory vision to deepen Egypt’s non-bank financial markets.

Leadership Commentary

Mohamed Seddiek, Founder of Synergy Capital and Managing Director of MFIC:

“Achieving full subscription in only ten days marks a turning point for Egypt’s financial markets. For the first time, mortgage-backed structures have become accessible to qualified individual investors — transforming what was once an institutional domain into a democratized investment class. This success reflects our team’s resilience and the regulator’s commitment to real innovation.”

Mona Shalaby, Co-Founder of Synergy Capital and Head of Investment Banking:

“This milestone demonstrates the power of collaboration — where innovative structuring meets regulatory openness. It’s a model for how Egypt can deliver transparent, high-value financial products that attract both institutional and retail capital.”

Amr Malek, CFO of Nawy:

“This fund proves that when innovation meets experience and a bold regulator, new opportunities emerge. It demonstrates how a Proptech platform like Nawy can directly shape financial innovation by bridging real estate with capital markets to deliver sustainable investment opportunities that position Egypt at the forefront of financial transformation in the Middle East.”

Omar El Barouny, Managing Director of Nawy Now:

“This step strengthens Egypt’s position as a financial innovation hub by creating a scalable model that enhances liquidity and delivers transparent high-yield opportunities to investors. It reinforces our deep belief in the Nawy Now model, which is built to redefine how capital flows into real estate, aligning long-term value creation with investor trust.”

Key Highlights

First-to-Market: Egypt and the Middle East’s first transferable-assets fund backed by Ijarah-Backed portfolios.

Oversubscribed in Record Time: Full coverage of EGP 443 million achieved in 10 days.

Broadened Investor Base: First direct access for qualified retail investors to mortgage-backed fixed-income products.

Institutional Strength: Backed by cornerstone investors including Al Baraka Bank, Allianz Life Insurance - Egypt, Misr Insurance Holding, Misr Insurance for Property & Casualty, Mohandes Insurance, Suez Life Insurance, and Garhy Group for Investment & Development, alongside select HNW investors.

Governance & Oversight

Custodian: Banque Misr

Insurer: Misr Insurance for Property and Casualty

Legal Advisor: ALC – Alieldean Weshahi & Partners

Independent Supervisory Committee: Sherif Wahdan, Founder of East Coast Investments — veteran in global real-estate fund structuring. Ahmed Ata, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Industrial Investment — over 25 years of experience in asset management and private equity.



Regulatory Innovation

Enabled under the FRA’s visionary framework for transferable-assets funds, this issuance sets a foundation for future investment vehicles linked to structured-finance products across Egypt’s evolving non-bank financial sector.

About Synergy Capital

Synergy Capital is a diversified investment group providing financial advisory, investment banking, and asset management services. The firm is committed to introducing innovative, transparent structures that strengthen Egypt’s capital markets and expand investor access across asset classes.

Learn more at www.synergycapital-eg.com

About Nawy Now

Nawy Now, an FRA-licensed mortgage company under Nawy, offers a full-service home-buying platform combining ready-to-move inventory with tailored installment solutions and seamless execution.

Learn more at www.nawy.com/nawy-now