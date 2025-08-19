DUBAI, UAE – Synarchy Consulting, a leading digital transformation and AI advisory firm with a proven track record, has joined Info-Tech Research Group’s global partner ecosystem. This partnership brings world-class IT strategy tools and AI readiness solutions to organisations across the Middle East and Africa, instilling confidence in the region's business leaders.

As a certified delivery partner, Synarchy will support regional clients in applying Info-Tech’s research-backed methodologies, diagnostic toolkits, and executive advisory frameworks, helping CIOs and business leaders drive greater value from their technology investments.

“Partnering with Info-Tech Research Group allows us to bring a new level of structure and strategic clarity to how regional organisations approach AI, Digital transformation, and IT leadership,” said Ramki Jayaraman, Managing Partner at Synarchy Consulting. “The timing is right—leaders want to move, but they want to move wisely. This collaboration brings them just that: globally validated guidance, locally delivered.”

Bringing Practical Value to the Region’s Technology Leaders

This collaboration provides MENA organisations with hands-on access to actionable insights and co-delivered services, including:

AI & Digital Strategy Readiness

Frameworks and assessments to benchmark current maturity and build tailored, executable roadmaps.

On-Demand Research and Strategic Intelligence

Access to Info-Tech’s global research library, toolkits, and benchmarks covering IT leadership, innovation, governance, and vendor landscapes.

Facilitated Workshops and Technology Value Diagnostics

Delivered by Synarchy’s certified advisors to support decision-making, alignment, and execution.

Enterprise Policy and Governance Tools

Including the myPolicies platform to automate and centralise corporate IT policy management.

“By combining Synarchy’s deep understanding of the MENA market with Info-Tech’s rigorous, research-backed toolkits, we’re giving regional CIOs a clear, practical path to accelerate their AI and digital agendas. This partnership means leaders no longer have to choose between global best practices and local relevance—they get both, delivered seamlessly in their own backyard,” said James Alexander, Regional Vice President – Partners, Info‑Tech Research Group.

A Local Partner for Global Tools That Deliver Results

With increasing urgency around AI adoption, cost optimisation, and digital agility, this partnership equips organisations to act decisively, without trial and error.

Executives interested in assessing their current position and identifying high-impact initiatives can schedule a complimentary Technology Value Assessment, co-delivered by Synarchy using Info-Tech’s proven methodology.

-Ends-

Contact: contact@synarchygroup.com

Learn More: https://go.infotech.com/partners/synarchy-consulting

About Synarchy Consulting

Headquartered in Dubai, Synarchy Consulting is a strategy-led advisory firm helping enterprises and governments across MEA navigate AI adoption, digital transformation, and operational excellence.

www.synarchygroup.com

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

www.infotech.com