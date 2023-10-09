Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Syarah, the leading online car e-commerce platform in Saudi Arabia, announced the grand opening of its car refurbishing and servicing center, to meet the huge and growing demand in the market.

The center, which is 5 times larger than its previous one, is the largest in the Middle East, and boasts a sprawling surface area of 55,000 square meters encompassing all of its facilities. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, solidifying the position of Syarah as the leader in the automotive e-commerce industry.

The new car refurbishing and servicing center is a testament to Syarah's commitment to serving the increasing demand, amongst digital transformation of the Saudi market.

This milestone follows Syarah's recent successful Series B funding round, where the company secured a remarkable $20 million investment. This substantial capital infusion further strengthened Syarah's position as a key player in the online car marketplace and fueled the realization of its ambitious growth goals.

Fayez Alanazi, co-founder and CMO of Syarah, expressed his excitement about this achievement, stating, "It is only a small step, and more milestones will be achieved in no time. This new center will enable us to expedite our services and offer an unparalleled used cars e-commerce shopping experience, which furthers our aspiration for nothing but excellence.”

"Syarah has come a long way since its inception, and this remarkable milestone marks a significant turning point in our journey.” Salah Sharef, co-founder and CEO of Syarah, commented, "With this new center, we are well-positioned to serve a significant portion of the Saudi market. Our goal is to be the go-to app for used cars in MENA.

Syarah's unique value proposition, including a comprehensive one-year guarantee and a flexible 10-day return policy, continues to resonate with customers. With the introduction of this expansive center and the surge in demand, Syarah is poised to redefine the car buying experience across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About Syarah

Syarah App the leading platform for selling used cars online in KSA. Syarah offers a full one-year warranty and a ten-day return policy for used cars, with delivery to the customer's doorstep and a smooth experience with just a few taps through the mobile app.

Syarah has achieved sales of 20,000 cars, and the company aspires to double its numbers in the region and enhance its services and products to excel in the Saudi market, which lacks many services in this sector.

In addition, Syarah’s mobile app has received over 6 million downloads since its launch, thanks to its numerous features and user-friendly interface that have garnered the users' admiration.