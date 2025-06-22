DOHA, QATAR – Swissôtel, a globally recognised symbol of Swiss excellence and purposeful living, proudly introduces the executive leadership team behind its highly anticipated flagship address: Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha and Swissôtel Residences Corniche Park Towers Doha.

Opening in Q4 2025 along Doha’s iconic Corniche, this landmark destination merges Swiss elegance with the warmth of Qatari hospitality creating an urban retreat where vitality, craftsmanship, and sustainability shape every detail. Leading this development is a cadre of seasoned professionals, each bringing a unique perspective and a shared passion for delivering experiences that are thoughtfully designed and quietly enriching.

At the helm is Ian Rydin, Cluster General Manager, a seasoned leader with 30 years of experience across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, having overseen multiple hotel openings in 30 countries. Iain’s strong commercial acumen and guest-focused strategies are complemented by his contributions to F&B concept development as a member of the Swissôtel Global Brand Council. “This is a team of talented individuals who bring both depth of experience delivered with heartfelt care which will serve as the cornerstone of our success. I’m proud to lead a group so aligned in purpose and passion,” he shares.

Supporting Ian as his deputy is Mada Lakiss, Director of Operations, who brings more than 15 years of expertise from leading luxury hotels in the Middle Eastern. Mada’s background will ensure precision across all the operation departments. Recognised for her empathetic leadership and meticulous standards, Mada ensures that every guest interaction is delivered with intention and clarity.

R Chandrasekhar, Director of Finance, draws on two decades of financial leadership across India, Africa and the Middle East to build a future-ready fiscal framework that empowers performance.

Ibrahim El Tawil, Director of Sales & Marketing, offers nearly two decades of regional and international experience in revenue generation and brand building. His ability to align teams, elevate brand presence and deliver measurable results will shape both pre-opening momentum and long-term strategy.

Bakul Mandal, Director of Revenue Management, is a sharp strategist with more than 20 years of experience in driving performance and dynamic pricing. Her market knowledge and instinct for data-led insights ensure Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha remains agile and precisely positioned to meet evolving market trends and guest expectations.

Hassan Hassan, Director of Talent & Culture, contributes two decades of talent management experience, fostering an inclusive, high-performing culture where every colleague feels valued.

Ideally situated in West Bay, Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha and Swissôtel Residences Corniche Park Towers Doha will soon welcome guests to a haven of Swiss-inspired design and sweeping Corniche vistas. The property will feature 223 guest rooms and suites, 119 serviced apartments, and 121 branded residences, complemented by a selection of signature dining concepts and versatile, light-filled event spaces.

Conveniently located just minutes from Hamad International Airport and Doha’s premier cultural attractions, Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha invites travellers to anticipate a new standard of refined hospitality.

About Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha

Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha is the global flagship of Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts, located along the Corniche in the heart of West Bay. With 342 guest rooms, suites, and serviced apartments, and 121 branded residences, the property offers uninterrupted sea views, locally inspired dining, and experiences built around balance, craft, and vitality. Where Swiss precision meets Qatari generosity.

About Swissôtel

One of the best-known Swiss brands in the world, Swissôtel offers contemporary hotels infused with the freshness and vitality of alpine energy, rooted in the tradition of Swiss hospitality. Respected for its intelligent design, quality craftsmanship and mindful approach to sustainability, Swissôtel gives its guests peace of mind to explore the world, discover life’s true rewards and embrace opportunities to ‘live it well’. The Swissôtel brand was founded in 1980 and today numbers more than 40 hotels globally across 20+ countries, including flagship properties such as Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore, Swissôtel Chicago and Swissôtel Jakarta Pik Avenue. Swissôtel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

swissotel.com | all.com | group.accor.com

