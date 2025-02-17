Dubai, UAE – Swisslog, the global leader in innovative robotic, data-driven, and flexible automated solutions, has reported remarkable growth in the Middle East market, achieving over $60 million in project value in recent weeks across various industries, including food and beverage (F&B), grocery, fashion retail, and spare parts handling.

Swisslog’s recent wins include major projects for leading businesses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, focusing on warehouse management software (WMS), state-of-the-art pallet automation, automated small-volume goods solutions, and AutoStore systems, tailored to the needs of the region’s dynamic industries.

Rami Younes, General Manager of Swisslog Middle East, said: "Our growth shows how much our customers value having a trusted and dedicated local partner with a global footprint that provides end-to-end solutions. After nearly a decade in the region, we’ve built strong relationships by delivering the latest in warehouse automation, helping businesses thrive in an industry that generated $83.1 billion in revenue in 2024. As we look ahead, our expanding workforce and portfolio position us to drive greater value for our customers across industries."

As Swisslog continues to transform supply chains with sustainable and intelligent automation, the company is set for regional workforce growth, expecting a 20% increase within the next 12 months to meet rising demand. The company is focusing on expanding its autonomous mobile robots (AMR) portfolio and designing new solutions such as the AutoStore multi-temperature solution, addressing specific market needs for efficiency and adaptability.

Swisslog’s decade-long success in the Middle East not only reflects its dedication to customer-centric innovation but also strengthens its position as a leading force in shaping the future of automation in the region.

